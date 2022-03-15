NATO Says Russia Will 'pay Heavy Price' On Use Of Chemical Weapons, Sends Message To China

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday, March 15, warned that Russia will have to 'pay a high price' if it uses chemical weapons against Ukraine. Addressing a press brief, Stoltenberg announced that NATO was stepping up its vision and presence, and was investigating the drone crash in Croatia and Romania.

"NATO is concerned Russia might use chemical weapons in a false flag attack as part of its invasion of Ukraine. We have seen them accusing Ukraine and allies of using and planning on using chemical weapons. If they use chemical weapons, there will be a high price to pay," said Stoltenberg.

NATO also sent a message to China, saying that it was following the Communist country's stance on the war 'closely'. "China should join rest of the world, it should condemn the brutal Russia aggression against Ukraine. President Putin is responsible for the war, he can stop this war immediately and withdraw all the troops," said Stoltenberg.

He added, "Any support to Russia will cause Russia to continue this brutal war. This war is causing death, suffering and great destruction, it means helping keep that going. China is obliged to uphold international law. We follow China closely."

NATO urges allies to invest 2% GDP on defence

At the press brief, Jens Stoltenberg also lauded the Ukrainians for fighting bravely to defend their land urging the world to stand by them. "Tomorrow we will be joined by the Ukraine Defence Ministry, Georgia, Poland. Our alliance have provided critical equipment, it is helping Ukraine defend itself. NATO's task is to defend itself against terrorism. All our allies should invest 2% GDP on its defence," he suggested, adding that the organisation was monitoring the air space and boundaries of our allies.

"NATO allies are providing them (Ukrainians) with different and advanced weapons which have helped them shoot Russian flights down. Ukraine is a modern,vibrant country that deserves the right to self-determination and peace. We are stepping up with our vision and our presence. We are also investigating the drone crash in Croatia and Romania. We need to be extremely vigilant," said the NATO Secretary-General.