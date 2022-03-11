NATO Secy-Gen Lambasts Putin, Says Russia-Ukraine War Is 'worst Refugee Crisis Since WWII'

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and NATO Chief Jens Stoltenberg, on Friday, addressed the Polish Assembly in the backdrop of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which continues unabated for the 16th consecutive day. Speaking about Poland's assistance, Stoltenberg underscored that the European country has contributed to NATO's shared security in many different ways. The NATO chief also said that the ongoing conflict between the neighbouring countries has paved the way for the worst refugee crisis since World War II.

Jens Stoltenberg said, "23 years ago, Poland joined NATO. It has been a highly valued and committed ally ever since. It has been contributing to our shared security in many different ways. I also thank Poland for their support and for generously hosting hundreds and thousands of refugees who fled Ukraine and providing humanitarian and military assistance. This is the worst refugee crisis since World War II."

"This war affects the lives of innocent civilians and the security of Europe and entire rules based on international law and order. NATO alliance has been supporting Ukraine for many years. Our allies have stepped up significantly, including helping Ukraine with large quantities of anti-tank weapons and anti-missile equipment to save civilians' lives. NATO's core task is to defend and protect our allies. We have a responsibility this conflict could not escalate beyond Ukraine because this would be even more dangerous, destructive and deadly." he further added.

The NATO Chief stated, "Thousands of troops, hundreds of aircraft are doubling up their presence in recent weeks. We will protect every inch of our allies' territories. One for all and all for one. Russia is failing already. Putin wants less NATO on Russia's borders but he is getting more of NATO. He wants to divide Europe and North America but we stand more united than ever. He wants to hold European nations hostage, the Russian oil and gas instead he is pushing countries more rapidly to diversify their supplies. Most importantly, he wants to take away the freedom of Ukrainians, but they are retaliating bravely for their future."

Russia-Ukraine war

As the war enters the 16th day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Russian attacks were "open terrorism from experienced terrorists". In his latest address to the nation, President Zelenskyy stated that around 1,00,000 people have departed Ukraine. On Thursday, Russian and Ukrainian Foreign Ministers met in Turkey but Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba described talks as 'difficult' amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.