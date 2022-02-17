NATO announced in a press release that it has sent concrete written proposals to Russia on transparency, risk reduction, and arms control. The statement was issued following the press conference with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on the first day of the NATO Ministers of Defence meeting.

"NATO remains prepared for dialogue," SG Jens Stoltenberg said on day 1 of Defence Ministers meeting. "NATO has sent concrete written proposals to Russia, on transparency, risk reduction and arms control. We have yet to receive a response."



On February 16, Alliance defence ministers discussed the security crisis caused by Russian President Vladimir Putin's deployment of 150,000 troops and equipment to Ukraine's and Belarus' borders. The Russian activities, according to Stoltenberg, are the most significant security problem in Europe in decades.

Stoltenberg said he appreciates all diplomatic efforts and that Moscow has shown that diplomacy can continue. But, so far, no signs of de-escalation have been seen on the ground, he added. Russia has nearly encircled Ukraine with high-end capabilities deployed from Crimea to Belarus, Stoltenberg claimed. According to the secretary-general, this is the largest concentration of military in Europe since the Cold War.

'Russian aggression against Ukraine would be met with severe consequences'

Moreover, at the meeting, the alliance defence ministers urged Russia to de-escalate and take the diplomatic option. Furthermore, NATO allies emphasised that any further Russian aggression against Ukraine would be faced with harsh retaliation and a high cost.

Russia asks US to refrain from inflaming journalists' militaristic rage

On the other hand, the Russian embassy in Washington stated that US' anti-Russian fervour precludes officials from objectively assessing the situation in Ukraine. The embassy has encouraged the US to refrain from inflaming journalists' militaristic rage and instead concentrate on the critical concerns of diplomatic resolution of the intra-Ukrainian crisis. Moreover, Russian President Vladimir Putin praised a security meeting with the West held on Tuesday, and the Russian military stated that some troops stationed near Ukraine had been removed.

In a statement, the Russian embassy in US further advised the Department of State "to stop fueling journalists' militarist rage and focus on truly important issues of diplomatic settlement of the intra-Ukrainian conflict."

On the other hand, US President Joe Biden stated that the US had not verified Russia's claim and that an invasion was still a possibility. Putin has stated that he does not want to go to war and will rely on diplomacy to prevent Ukraine from joining NATO in the future. The US and its European allies, however cautious, claimed that they needed to see signs of a Russian retreat before moving forward. Russian troops near Ukraine and Belarus now number 150,000, according to Biden, up from a previous US estimate of 130,000 troops.

