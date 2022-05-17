NATO Starts One Of The Largest Military Exercises Since 1991 In Estonia

NATO has started its military exercise in the Baltics in Estonia, which is dubbed "Hedgehog," involving ten nations, including Finland and Sweden, who are set to join the alliance in the coming days. As per the reports of BBC, the Estonian exercises, which will go on until June 3rd were planned before Russia's invasion of Ukraine but the invasion disrupted the plans. The exercise will involve 15,000 troops, making it one of Estonia's largest military exercises since 1991. The exercise takes place 64 kilometres from the nearest Russian military base.

The exercises are meant to improve the readiness and interoperability" of NATO forces. Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated that Russia has no issues with Finland or Sweden, but that a military buildup near its borders would need a response. Sweden, like Finland, announced its intention to apply for NATO.

Russia regards NATO as a security threat

Russia regards NATO as a security threat and has threatened consequences for new members who join the alliance. Sweden remained neutral throughout WWII and has avoided joining military alliances for more than two centuries. Finland also remained out of NATO till now. But after Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, the two countries decided to join NATO. Estonian Foreign Minister Eva-Maria Liimets said that they see that once their close neighbours and friends join NATO, the general security environment in the region, especially around the Baltic Sea, would obviously rise.

On Wednesday, they will submit their formal applications to join the alliance. Jens Stoltenberg, the Secretary General of NATO, proposed that the two countries' applications may be expedited, with temporary security procedures in place to deal with any potential Russian response. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has convinced regional governments that they must significantly strengthen their defences in order to discourage President Putin from additional military intervention.

'Russia is keeping a careful eye on the extension'

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Russia is keeping a careful eye on the extension of NATO, and believes it would not help Europe's security, according to media reports. He said that this is a serious issue, one that concerns Russia and that they will be watching it closely. Other NATO drills are taking place around Europe, including in Poland, North Macedonia and Lithuania.

