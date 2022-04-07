Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, on Thursday, asked NATO to supply more weapons as Russian troops intensified their attacks on key sites. Addressing media reporters along with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in Belgium, the Ukrainian lawmaker said, "My agenda is very simple. It has only three items on it. It's weapons, weapons, and weapons." As the world condemned Russian war crimes, Kuleba emphasised that there won’t be any other killings like “Bucha” if NATO injects more ammunition into Ukraine. Kuleba is currently in Belgium to attend the summit which also marks foreign ministers from other G7 countries in attendance.

"We know how to win, but without sustainable and sufficient supplies of all weapons requested by Ukraine, these wins will be accompanied by enormous sacrifices,” he said. "The more weapons we get, and the sooner they arrive in Ukraine, the more human lives will be saved," he added. Highlighting that Ukrainian troops needed warplanes, vehicles, and air defense systems, Kuleba said that it may sound weird but today weapons serve the purpose of peace.

Replying to the same, Stoltenberg said he is certain that in talks between foreign ministers from NATO and Ukraine the need for more weapons will be addressed. He added the military alliance understands Ukraine needs more air defense systems, anti-tank weapons, and other types of support. Notably, NATO has denied any direct interference in the war but has bolstered the supply of weaponry.

Met with Secretary General @jensstoltenberg at NATO HQ in Brussels. I came here today to discuss three most important things: weapons, weapons, and weapons. Ukraine’s urgent needs, the sustainability of supplies, and long-term solutions which will help Ukraine to prevail. pic.twitter.com/247GdqdPwj — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) April 7, 2022

Meanwhile, NATO countries continue to be divided into two camps on the issue of relations with Russia. While Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia push for a complete split with Russia, Germany, France, and Turkey intend to keep in touch with Russian officials regardless of the situation in Ukraine and the alleged war crimes committed by Russian troops, The New York Times reported quoting Western officials.

The NATO foreign ministers' meeting this week, to discuss ways to assist Ukraine in prosecuting Russia, agreed on one main point - the war is far from over - and despite their withdrawal from areas around Kyiv, Russian troops are making gradual progress in Ukraine's east, the report added.

Image: AP