NATO Summit: Zelenskyy Urges West To Boost Ukraine's Defence, Funds Amid Russian Invasion

The Ukrainian President claimed that NATO has thousands of fighter jets but his nation has not received any as of yet from the alliance.

Ukraine

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine has continued for nearly a month, the Ukrainian Parliament has appealed to international allies to provide contemporary air defence systems, cruise missiles, and other military support. It is to mention that Ukraine in the wake of war has already received enormous shipments of anti-tank and anti-aircraft weapons and it is now asking for offensive weapons as a deterrence against Russian troops.

At the NATO Summit in Brussels on Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked for increased military support from the 30-nation alliance. He stated that to save Ukrainian people and cities, Ukraine needs military support without restrictions. Zelenskyy also said that NATO should do more yet to demonstrate its ability to rescue lives.

Ukraine hasn't yet received definitive response from NATO: Zelenskyy

The Ukrainian President claimed that NATO has thousands of fighter jets but his nation has not received any as of yet from the alliance. Zelenskyy even stated that Ukraine has requested 1% of the NATO tanks be given or sold to them. However, they haven't yet received a definitive response, as per the reports of Daily Mail. Earlier, Mykhailo Podoliak, the advisor to the President of Ukraine, shared a tweet seeking for modern air defence and cruise missiles from the international allies.

Prior to the NATO leaders' meeting on Thursday, Zelenskyy spoke with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has repeatedly offered Ukraine support in fighting Russian forces in the war-torn country and has criticised Russia for its unlawful attack on Ukraine. Zelenskyy urged UK PM for defensive support for Ukraine.

UK would deploy 6,000 additional missiles, $33 million in financial aid to Ukraine's military

Soon after his conversation with Johnson, it was announced that the UK would deploy 6,000 additional missiles and $33 million in financial aid to Ukraine's military, according to Radio Free Europe. The UK PM stated that the United Kingdom will cooperate with their partners to increase military and economic support to Ukraine, in strengthening their defences as they turn the tide in this struggle. Meanwhile, the Swedish Defense Ministry confirmed on Wednesday that Sweden will deliver 5,000 anti-tank weapons to Ukraine. Sweden had previously sent 5,000 anti-tank missiles to Ukraine along with other military support.  

