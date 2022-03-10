NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday delivered a keynote speech at the Ottawa Conference on Security and Defence, where he said that the main job of the military alliance is to ensure that this conflict should not escalate beyond Ukraine. While speaking at the event, he said that the Ukrainian forces have inspired others with their bravery and courage. "NATO has a responsibility to ensure that this conflict does not escalate beyond Ukraine. Because this would be even more dangerous, destructive, and deadly," said Stoltenberg on Wednesday.

Further, he said that Canada has played a leading role in dealing with the ongoing conflict and added for many years, Ottawa has helped in strengthening the Ukrainian armed forces and institutions against the Russian forces. "For many years, you have helped to strengthen the Ukrainian armed forces and institutions. Including training for tens of thousands of Ukrainian troops – many of whom are on the front lines today. You have also provided Ukraine with hundreds of millions of dollars of support and essential equipment," said NATO chief. "We are all inspired by the way in which the Ukrainian forces are bravely resisting the Russian invasion. And Canada’s support has helped to make this possible," Stoltenberg noted during the event.

Putin wants to hold European nations hostage with Russian oil and gas, says NATO Chief

He maintained that Russian President Vladimir Putin does not want the NATO forces to expand eastwards. He affirmed that Putin will have to face more North Atlantic Treaty Organization forces. NATO chief accused Putin of dividing Europe and North America and added, "We stand more united than ever." According to the NATO Chief, the Russian President wants to hold European nations hostage with Russian oil and gas. "And most of all, President Putin wants to snuff out the flame of freedom and democracy in Ukraine. But however dark the coming days and weeks may be, the flame will continue to burn. Europe and North America will help keep that flame alive. We stand in solidarity with our partner, Ukraine and we will protect and defend all NATO Allies," he stressed during his speech.

Image: Twitter/NATO