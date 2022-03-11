NATO To Hold One Of The Largest Military Drills In Norway Amid Russian Invasion Of Ukraine

Amid the Russia-Ukraine war, NATO will conduct its military exercise, Cold Response in a number of locations in Norway throughout the month, which will include troops from 27 countries. Finland and Sweden, both of which are not members of NATO will also participate in the exercise beginning next week, as per the reports of the Financial Times.

Earlier, the drill was expected to have around 35,000 soldiers. But Lieutenant Colonel Ivar Moen of the Armed Forces' operational headquarters, stated that the number of soldiers has been lowered to 30,000. According to NRK News, the Russian defence has been invited to participate as observers but Russia has declined to provide military observers.

Cold Response exercise takes place every two years in Norway

Cold Response is a NATO winter exercise that takes place every two years in Norway, which has been a natural platform for NATO winter exercises for many years. Yngve Odlo, the Norwegian general in charge of the Cold Response exercise stated that when a NATO neighbour is at war, it impacts the entire European security architecture. He further stated that however, there is no new threat to Norway and that the Russian forces along the Norwegian border have not increased, according to the Financial Times. He also claims that it is evident that this is a defensive drill. The exercise will take place in the Arctic towns of Narvik and Harstad, which is about 470 kilometres from Norway's border with Russia.

For several weeks, troops have been coming to Norway and more troops will arrive in the coming days and throughout the following week as part of the exercise. The maritime exercise will begin next week, followed by an air phase, and ultimately land, which will include amphibious landings. Cold Response exercise will enlist the participation of around 14,000 ground forces, 8,000 naval forces, and 8,000 air forces.

Number of NATO exercises scheduled for this year

Cold Response is just one of a number of NATO exercises scheduled for this year. Later this year, NATO will conduct its military exercise in Georgia, Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, and Serbia, according to NRK News. In the meanwhile, Norwegian soldiers also serve in Lithuania as part of an "Enhanced Forward Presence Force."

