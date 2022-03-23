NATO To Provide More 'support' To Ukraine To Counter Russia's Nuclear, Chemical Threats

North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) leaders are all set to send more troops to Eastern Europe to prevent Russia from intruding on any members of the alliance as the war between Russia and Ukraine entered Day 28. NATO will also approve sending of equipment to Ukraine to help it defend against chemical or nuclear attacks, the organization's Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said.

Ahead of Brussels summits on the Ukraine crisis, Stoltenberg said that four new battle troops, which usually number between 1,000-1,500 forces, are being sent to Slovakia, Hungary, Bulgaria and Romania. He said that the troops will remain in place "as long as necessary".

Presently, NATO has about 40,000 troops from several member countries under its command, a digit almost tenfold taller than it was a few months ago, military commanders say. Stoltenberg said the NATO leaders will probably agree to send more aid to Ukraine, including gear to help the war-hit country guard itself against chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats.

“Any use of chemical weapons would totally change the nature of the conflict, and it would be a blatant violation of international law and have far-reaching consequences,” the NATO chief said.

The 30-nation alliance has refused to send forces to Ukraine, either for war or peacekeeping and has denied Volodymyr Zelenskyy's demand to impose a no-fly zone. But member nations are providing weapons and other necessary assistance, individually or in groups. NATO is keen to sidestep being pushed into a battle with nuclear power Russia. But Stoltenberg said that beyond wreaking devastation in Ukraine, “any use of chemical weapons, or biological weapons, may also have dire consequences for NATO-allied countries.”

NATO urges China to condemn Russian offensive

NATO has also urged China to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine. “Beijing has joined Moscow in questioning the right of independent nations to choose their own path. China has provided Russia with political support, including by spreading blatant lies and disinformation, and allies are concerned that China could provide material support for the Russian invasion,” Stoltenberg said.

He said that during a summit on Thursday, which is expected to run for around three hours, the leader will call on china to help bring an end to the war.

(With AP inputs)