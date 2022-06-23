NATO To 'step Up Practical Support For Allies Vulnerable To Russian Threats': Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has called Russia's military offensive against Ukraine "the most urgent threat" faced by them and asserted that it has "shattered peace" in Europe. In an interview with Politico, Stoltenberg stated that NATO will continue to support their partners "that are vulnerable to Russian threats", including Georgia, Bosnia and Herzegovina. He announced that they will "step up political and practical support" for the partners that face threats from Russia and help them in bolstering their resilience and stop any future aggression.

Commenting on Russia's military offensive in Ukraine, Jens Stoltenberg said that the military alliance will decide on a new comprehensive assistance package for Ukraine, consisting of concrete projects and military equipment, including anti-drone equipment, secure communications and fuel. He emphasised that at the NATO Summit in Madrid on 29-30 June, the alliance will explore longer-term help to Ukraine, including the transition from Soviet-era military equipment to modern NATO equipment.

Further, he said that NATO will discuss training Ukrainian forces in addition to humanitarian, military and financial assistance. Speaking about the deployment of troops in Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia, NATO chief Stoltenberg stated that the size of battle groups have been increased since February. He further said that the US has increased the deployment of their troops in Europe from around 70,000 to more than 100,000 over these last months. According to Stoltenberg, the military alliance consists of over 40,000 soldiers in the direct NATO command in the eastern part of the Alliance.

Stoltenberg aims to get Finland & Sweden into NATO 'soon'

Speaking to Politico, Jens Stoltenberg stated that he aims to get Finland and Sweden into NATO soon. His remarks come as Turkey has been opposing Sweden and Finland's bids to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO), accusing them of supporting Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK, and other entities that Turkey has designated as a terrorist organisations.

Stoltenberg expressed hope that Finland and Sweden can become members of NATO at the earliest. He stressed that they have a system which is based on consensus and make decisions after the agreement of all nations in the military alliance. He emphasised that it is not the first time that one of the allies of NATO has not agreed with other members.

A senior Turkish official insisted after talks with Swedish and Finnish officials in May that Turkey would not agree to the two Nordic countries joining NATO until "concrete steps" are taken to address the objections of Turkey, according to a report by The Associated Press. Notably, Finland and Sweden require the agreement of all 30 NATO members to join the military alliance.

(With inputs from AP, Image: AP)