NATO Troops' Entry In Ukraine Will Put Europe On Brink Of WW III, Says Swedish MoD

As the war between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate, Swedish Defense Minister Peter Hultqvist has speculated that deploying North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) troops to Ukraine could bring entire Europe to the verge of World War III. "Sending troops to Ukraine by NATO or the West would be like inviting a world war, which no one wants," he told Swedish national broadcaster SVT, as reported by Sputnik. Hultqvist also asserted that the Kremlin has far bigger goals than just gaining control of Ukraine, implying that Moscow may be interested in other former Soviet republics.

However, Russia has often claimed that "special military operation" is purely intended to demilitarise and de-nazify Ukraine, as well as to protect the People's Republic of Donbass. Meanwhile, Hultqvist also reiterated his November 2021 statement that Sweden will never seek NATO membership as long as he is at the helm of the country's Defence Ministry. Meanwhile, Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said earlier this week that a Swedish application for NATO membership is irrelevant in the current scenario, adding that it would further destabilise the European situation.

Sweden provides arms and ammunition to Ukraine

Russia has been a constant in Sweden's annual NATO debate in recent years, with the alliance exaggerating and hyperbolizing the fictitious "Russian threat," attempting to justify military budget hikes and troop buildups. Sweden has also provided arms and ammunition to Ukraine and is looking into other sorts of support, such as improving its cyber capabilities, Sputnik reported. Sweden's decision to supply arms to Ukraine has been termed as "historic," as it was the first time since the Winter War of 1939 that the Scandinavian country decided to supply weapons to a conflict zone.

NATO Chief Stoltenberg warns Russia against attacks on arms supply to Ukraine

Earlier on Wednesday, March 9, NATO's Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg also warned that a Russian attack on allied countries' supply lines providing Ukraine with arms and ammunition would be a hazardous aggravation of the ongoing war. He stated that the allies are assisting Kyiv in exercising its right to self-defence, which is entrenched in the United Nations charter. "The aggressor is Russia, and Ukraine is defending itself. Article 5 will be triggered if an attack is launched against any NATO country or territory," Stoltenberg stated, CBC News reported.

Image: AP