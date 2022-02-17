Amid the tensions between Russia and Ukraine over the troop's build-up, the NATO Defence Ministers have issued a statement on the situation around the Ukrainian border. The NATO Defence Ministers in the statement expressed grave concerns over the "very large scale, unprovoked and unjustified Russian military build-up" in and around Ukraine and Belarus. They have urged Russia in the "strongest possible terms" to pursue diplomacy and immediately pull back forces from the Ukrainian border according to the international obligations.

Furthermore, the NATO Defence Ministers reiterated that any further military aggression by Russia against Ukraine will result in "massive consequences" and will "carry a high price." In the statement, the NATO Defence Ministers insisted that they remain committed towards a dual-track approach towards Russia which includes "strong deterrence and defence" and "openness to dialogue". The NATO Defence Ministers asserted that the actions of Russia pose a serious threat to Euro-Atlantic security.

NATO's response remains 'preventive & non-escalatory': Defence Ministers

In order to ensure the defence of the allies, the Russian Defence Ministers announced deploying additional land forces in the eastern part of the alliance, maritime and air assets. They stressed that NATO'S measures remain "preventive, proportionate and non-escalatory" and expressed preparedness to bolster the "defensive and deterrent" stance in response to all contingencies. The NATO Defence Ministers asserted that they have presented substantive proposals to Russia to increase the security of all nations in the Euro-Atlantic region and they are now waiting for their response. Expressing readiness to hold talks, the Defence Ministers insisted that they have repeatedly offered and continue to offer dialogue through the NATO-Russia Council.

NATO calls on Russia to pursue diplomacy & de-escalation

The Defence Ministers urged Russia to reciprocate and pursue diplomacy and de-escalation. The Defence Ministers stated that NATO remains committed to the "foundational principles underpinning European security" which includes the nation's right to choose its security arrangement. They reaffirmed support to Ukraine for its territorial integrity and sovereignty within the borders.

Further, the statement asserted that NATO supports all the efforts in the Normandy Format to implement the Minsk agreements and expressed readiness to have Renewed European Security Dialogue initiated by Poland. The statement of NATO Defence Ministers comes as the tensions between Russia and Ukraine have drastically escalated over troops build-up near Kyiv's international border. The West has expressed fears that Russia planned to invade Ukraine, however, the allegations have been denied by Moscow.

