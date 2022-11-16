NATO, US & UK Pledge To 'monitor' Poland Situation As Possible Russian Missile Kills 2

In a major development, Poland reported early on Wednesday that a Russia-build missile had struck the nation's eastern region, killing two people in what Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy dubbed "a very significant escalation" of the conflict in Eastern Europe. Even though it is still not clear who fired the missile, Russia has rejected its involvement in this matter. Besides this, the Polish government declared that it has been looking into the matter and stepping up its level of military readiness. US President Joe Biden even promised to back Poland's probe.

Taking to Twitter, US President Biden stated that he had a conversation with Polish President Andrzej Duda and conveyed his sincere condolences for the losses in Eastern Poland. He has even offered their “full support for Poland's investigation of the explosion. We will remain in close touch to determine appropriate next steps as it proceeds.”

I spoke with President Andrzej Duda of Poland to express my deep condolences for the loss of life in Eastern Poland and offer our full support for Poland's investigation of the explosion.



We will remain in close touch to determine appropriate next steps as it proceeds. pic.twitter.com/m6OSwcHKtD — President Biden (@POTUS) November 16, 2022

Besides this, Mateusz Morawiecki, the Prime Minister of Poland, convened an emergency meeting to address and discuss national security. Morawiecki further stated that increased air space monitoring has been taking place and he has been urging all Poles to maintain their composure. The government also stated that the Russian ambassador had been called, Associated Press reported.

According to the Polish foreign ministry, a missile made in Russia struck the Ukrainian border town of Przewodow around 3:40 p.m. (local time).

International leaders conveyed condolences for the losses in Eastern Poland

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak has even talked about the latest attack in Poland. He said in a tweet, “I have just spoken to Polish President @AndrzejDuda following reports of a missile strike in Poland.” He further added that he reaffirmed the UK's support for Poland and sent his sympathies to the victims. The UK PM also noted that the nation will continue to work closely with its NATO allies.

I have just spoken to Polish President @AndrzejDuda following reports of a missile strike in Poland.



I reiterated the UK’s solidarity with Poland and expressed condolences for the victims.



We will remain in close contact and continue to coordinate with our NATO allies. — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) November 15, 2022

Furthermore, Vedant Patel, the principal deputy spokesperson for the US State Department, claimed on Russian missiles hitting Poland that although they do not know what transpired there, they are prepared to stand alongside NATO friends and partners. He even highlighted that the reports from Poland which they have seen, are very alarming.

Patel also claimed that the US has been working with the Polish government and other NATO partners to acquire further information. As per him, they will ascertain what occurred and will decide on the proper course of action.

The United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken said in a tweet, “We pledged to remain closely coordinated in the days ahead as the investigation proceeds and we determine appropriate next steps.”

In a conversation with Polish President Duda on the "explosion" in Poland, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg stressed the need of ascertaining the facts and expressed his condolences for the lives lost.

Spoke with President Duda @prezydentpl about the explosion in #Poland. I offered my condolences for the loss of life. #NATO is monitoring the situation and Allies are closely consulting. Important that all facts are established. — Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) November 15, 2022

Meanwhile, the official Twitter account of the Office of the Spokesperson for United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stated that the UN chief is extremely alarmed by the reports of a missile detonating on Polish soil. He offers his sympathies to the victims' families. He expects a complete inquiry will be carried out.

.@antonioguterres is very concerned by the reports of a missile exploding on Polish territory. It is absolutely essential to avoid escalating the war in Ukraine.



He sends his condolences to the families of the victims. He hopes that a thorough investigation will be conducted. — UN Spokesperson (@UN_Spokesperson) November 16, 2022

Taking to Twitter, the Ukrainian President has also voiced concern regarding the latest attack. Zelenskyy underlined, “Ukraine, Poland, all Europe & world must be fully protected from terrorist Russia”.

Had a call with 🇵🇱 President @AndrzejDuda. Expressed condolences over the death of Polish citizens from Russian missile terror. We exchanged available information and are clarifying all the facts. 🇺🇦, 🇵🇱, all of Europe and the world must be fully protected from terrorist Russia. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 15, 2022

