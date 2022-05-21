NATO's Chief Talks To Erdogan Amid Turkey's Opposition To Finland & Sweden Joining NATO

In the midst of Turkey's persistent attacks on NATO over Finland and Sweden's membership applications, NATO Chief Jens Stoltenberg called Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on May 21. According to Stoltenberg, he attempted to persuade Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan regarding the joining of Sweden and Finland to the bloc. Following the call, Stoltenberg tweeted that all allies' security concerns must be addressed, and that negotiations to find a solution must continue.

His tweet read, "Spoke with President @RTErdogan of our valued Ally #Turkey on the importance of #NATO’s Open Door and the membership applications by #Finland & #Sweden. We agree that the security concerns of all Allies must be taken into account and talks need to continue to find a solution."

For NATO bids, Turkey needs to see cooperation on terrorism

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan informed NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg that Ankara will not welcome Sweden and Finland into the alliance unless they demonstrate concrete cooperation on terrorism and other concerns. However, Erdogan said he supports NATO's open-door policy in a statement released by the presidency on May 21.

President @RTErdogan spoke by phone with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.



The call addressed the application of Sweden and Finland for NATO membership. — Republic of Türkiye Directorate of Communications (@Communications) May 21, 2022

Turkey previously stated that it would not consider Finland and Sweden's applications favourably, citing their support for terrorist organisations such as the PKK and its Syrian wing, the YPG. Sweden and Finland, among others, imposed restrictions on arms exports to Turkey in response to a Turkish operation in 2019 against the PKK's Syrian wing, the YPG. Over the last five years, Sweden and Finland have both refused to comply with Ankara's requests for the extradition of dozens of terrorists, including members of the PKK and the Gulenist Terrorist Group, the group behind Turkey's failed coup in 2016.

Sweden and Finland applied for NATO on May 18

Following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine on February 24, political and public opinion in Finland and neighbouring Sweden has shifted in favour of NATO membership as a deterrent to Russian aggression. In an online video ceremony earlier on May 18, Sweden and Finland formally submitted applications for NATO membership to Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg. Stoltenberg stated that the alliance would evaluate the membership bid as soon as possible, but that all allies' security interests "must be taken into account," referring to Turkey's objections.

