Navalny's Aide Believes He Can Be Used As A 'bargaining Chip' Amid Russia-Ukraine War

Alexei Navalny, the Russian political figure was the only political opposition to Russian President Vladimir Putin in recent times. However, Navalny, who rose to fame in recent years, has been at risk of fading away due to his stringent incarceration. On Sunday, Navalny’s chief aide, Leonid Volkov claimed that the Russian opposition leader’s health is deteriorating and emphasized how Navalny could be used as a 'bargaining chip' in the Russia-Ukraine war.

According to The Guardian, Volkov was speaking on a visit to London. He told the media that Navalny has lost access to his family and is only allowed to meet his lawyers on weekdays. According to Volkov, during the meeting, Navalny sits behind the opaque glass, as a result of which his lawyers are unable to see his physical condition. The politician had better access to the outside world earlier when he was able to put out his message to his supporters. However, his solitary confinement judgment curtailed his rights to connect with the outer world.

On Sunday, The Guardian reported that Volkov claimed that the 'situation is bad. He said, “Now the situation is, I have to admit, very bad, because now his communication with the outside world is very limited, and his health is endangered and his physical condition might get worse,” adding, “We have to keep talking about Navalny.”

Navalny can be used as a 'bargaining chip' amidst the Russia-Ukraine war: Aide

Volkov recalled how Navalny’s team used to think that his life was not in danger, since that would have led to global condemnation. However, the recent Russia-Ukraine war changed their opinions. Volkov said, “Our assessment of how crazy Putin actually is was wrong”. The Russian President 'doesn’t care about sanctions, about international reaction,' Volkov warned.

Despite all this Volkov is still hopeful about Navalny’s role in the Russia-Ukraine war. Claiming the Russian politician can play a solid role during negotiations with Ukraine, Volkov said, “Putin is not very much in touch with reality apparently, but even he thinks about possible future scenarios. Under such circumstances, Navalny is a potential bargaining chip. This could also be important.”

Navalny was detained in January 2021. Since his arrest, Navalny’s prison terms have been increased which ultimately led to the Russia politician being confined to permanent solitary confinement.