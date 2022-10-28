NBU Predicts Ukraine's Economy To Contract By About 32% In 2022, Inflation To Reach 30%

Ukraine's economy will contract by almost 32% in 2022 due to the damage caused by Russia's war in Ukraine, the Ukrainian central bank said. The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) further said that the inflation in Ukraine will accelerate to 30%. Ukraine's Central Bank in a quarterly inflation report of October 2022 said that the inflation will slow starting next year while the economy will grow at a moderate pace.

"The economy will shrink by almost one-third in 2022 and will grow at a moderate pace in 2023–2024," the NBU said in the report.

Ukraine's Central Bank said that inflation will begin to decline and reach 21% in 2023 and drop to below 10% in 2024. It noted that the direct and indirect consequences of war will continue to remain the main cause of inflation in Ukraine. Notably, the war between Russia and Ukraine continues for more than 230 days. The bank said the consequences of war include the destruction of production facilities and supply chain disruptions, which result in a decreased supply of goods and services and higher costs incurred by businesses. According to the Ukrainian Central Bank, unemployment in Ukraine will reach around 30% in 2022. It further said that the nominal salaries in Ukraine in 2022 will reduce by 12-13%.

"Inflation will accelerate this year to 30%, but this level is rather moderate, taking into account the wartime challenges and global inflation reaching its peak over several decades," the National Bank of Ukraine said in its report.

Budget deficit to reach 12% of GDP in 2024: NBU

The National Bank of Ukraine said that in real terms excluding inflation, the nominal salaries will decrease by a quarter as businesses’ financial resilience reduces while competition among job seekers is increasing. According to Ukraine's Central Bank, the budget deficit will narrow gradually and reach 12% of Gross domestic product (GDP) in 2024, witnessing a drop from 25% of GDP in 2022. It stated that international financing will continue to remain the primary source of managing the budget deficit and maintaining macro financial stability. It said that the monetary financing is expected to be phased out fully in 2023. According to Ukraine's Central Bank, the key risk to the forecast is that the war could last longer than expected. Under an alternative scenario developed by the bank, the GDP growth will be about 2%-3% in 2023-2024 and complete economic recovery will begin in mid-2024.