As Russia's military onslaught in Ukraine has intensified over the days, the Polish Border Guard, which is a state security agency tasked with patrolling the Polish border, stated that nearly 1.95 million individuals have left Ukraine to Poland in search of safety since the conflict commenced. According to the border guard, 60,000 Ukrainians have crossed the border on Wednesday, down by 11% from Tuesday. According to BBC, the security agency revealed that 12,000 individuals have crossed as of 06:00 GMT on Thursday, down from 13,600 at the same time on Wednesday.

1,950,000 people fleeing #Ukraine have crossed the Polish border since the beginning of Russia's aggression against this country.



60,000 people were cleared by Polish Border Guard officers yesterday.#PolandFirstToHelp #solidarityWithUkraine https://t.co/zb99MkzgwT — Chancellery of the Prime Minister of Poland (@PremierRP_en) March 17, 2022

Furthermore, as per Warsaw University migration specialist Prof Maciej Duszczyk, over half a million individuals have already departed the nation for other destinations. The majority of the Ukrainian migrants have settled in large cities such as Warsaw, Krakow, and Wroclaw, which are currently struggling to cope with the influx, BBC reported.

Over three million Ukrainians have been compelled to flee Ukraine

In addition to this, as of March 15, more than three million Ukrainian nationals have been compelled to flee the war-torn country seeking safety in neighbouring nations. As per the UNHCR and the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the total number of Ukrainian leaving the country might approach four or five million in the upcoming days. Meanwhile, UN humanitarians stated on Tuesday that the Russia-Ukraine war is causing roughly one child to become a refugee in each second, according to UN News.

More than 3 million people have fled #Ukraine because of the #war in the last 20 days.

📍 150,000 people every day

📍 6,250 people every hour

📍 104 people every minute

📍 2 people every second pic.twitter.com/wkPJoiJrwT — IOM Ukraine (@IOMUkraine) March 15, 2022

According to UNHCR data based mostly on border agency records, roughly 3,000,381 people have departed the country in the past 20 days since the conflict began. Furthermore, almost 84,681 Ukrainian migrants had departed the country on February 24. According to Ukraine Pravda, about 1.5 million Ukrainian children have become refugees throughout time.

Ukrainians fled to Poland

Meanwhile, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland Zbigniew Rau noted on Monday that his country had welcomed 1.6 million refugees, which had climbed to 1.8 million on Tuesday, CBS News reported. As per Rau, Ukrainian citizens are not only received but also supplied with medical attention, relocation, lodging, as well as educational and employment opportunities. Nonetheless, he noted that in order to adequately absorb refugees, his country required assistance.

Indicating the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, James Elder of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) highlighted, “every day, over the past 20 days, in Ukraine more than 70,000 children have become refugees,” as per UN News. He went on to describe that this makes nearly 55 children escape the nation each minute.

Image: AP