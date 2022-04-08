In a key development, European Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders chaired the fifth meeting of the EU's Freeze and Seize Task Force on Friday with representatives of the US and Ukraine in attendance. During the meeting, the international cooperation on imposing sanctions against Russia was a key point of discussion. According to the statement released by the European Union, so far, almost €30 billion (24,78,72,00,00,000 rupees) worth of assets of Russian and Belarusian oligarchs and entities have been frozen by the Union.

According to the EU statement, assets worth €29.5 billion have been frozen and about €196 billion of transactions have been blocked. European Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders called it "urgent" to bolster the cooperation within the EU and its international partners and ramp up their efforts to stop funding of Russian President Vladimir Putin's war machine. He stressed that in addition to imposing sanctions, there is a requirement to monitor the progress of sanctions. He called on all member states to adopt the required measures to enforce the sanctions against Russia. EU Commissioner for Financial Services Mairead McGuinness called sanctions "crucial" for mounting economic pressure on Kremlin and those involved in the war crimes against Ukraine. Mairead McGuinness stated that they are coordinating sanctions with international partners and called the implementation of sanctions "essential."

EU Council adopts fifth round of sanctions against Russia

It is pertinent to mention here that ever since Russia initiated its military offensive against Ukraine, EU nations have retaliated by imposing stringent embargoes against Russia. According to the EU, the sanctions have been aimed to put pressure upon Kremlin until the ongoing war is halted. European Union Council has adopted the fifth round of sanctions in response to Russia’s military offensive against Ukraine. The new sanctions include the prohibition to purchase and import coal and other solid fossil fuels into the EU. According to the EU statement, a ban has been announced to provide access to EU ports to vessels that have registered under the Russian flag and Russian and Belarusian road transport from transporting goods by road within the EU, including in transit. Exemptions have been granted for pharmaceutical, medical, agricultural and food products. EU Council has imposed a ban on exports aimed to target jet fuel and other goods like advanced semi-conductors, software, high-end electronics, quantum computers and transportation equipment as well as import bans on products like fertilizers, seafood, liquor, cement and wood.

Image: AP