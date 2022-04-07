Negotiations Between Russia & Ukraine Cannot Take Place Without Belarus: Lukashenko

Amidst the relentless military aggression in Ukraine, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Thursday stated that the negotiations between Russia and Ukraine cannot take place without including Minsk. Lukashenko asserted that the position of Belarus must be "voiced at these negotiations as Belarus has been dragged into this by countries including the West." He added that the two countries cannot sign an agreement without Belarus.

Furthermore, the Belarusian President stressed that he is "convinced" that the Russian administration understands the position taken by Belarus. He further revealed that the position of Belarus has been conveyed to the Ukrainian and Russian Foreign Ministries and both entities have been asked to execute it. It is pertinent to mention here that the peace negotiations between the delegations of Russia and Ukraine commenced on February 28, four days after Russia launched a military offensive against Ukraine. The delegations of Russia and Ukraine have held several meetings in Belarus post which the delegations of both the countries embarked on virtual meetings.

Russia-Ukraine talks

Notably, the delegations of Russia and Ukraine previously held the meeting on March 29 in Istanbul. It is pertinent to note here that the peace negotiations held in Istanbul on March 29 were the first face-to-face talks between Russia and Ukraine in over three weeks. The Ukrainian delegation in Istanbul outlined a framework under which Kyiv would declare itself neutral, reported AP. Meanwhile, Russian Deputy Defence Minister Alexander Fomin announced that the armed forces of Moscow would reduce its military action in Kyiv and Chernihiv in a bid to "increase mutual trust" and develop conditions for "further negotiations." The talks between the delegations of Ukraine and Russia come at a time when Moscow's military offensive at the behest of Russian President Vladimir Putin has transcended the first month.

About 18,900 Russian troops lost their lives: Ukraine

In the latest update, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence, in a Facebook post on April 7, claimed that about 18900 Russian troops have lost their lives ever since the onset of the invasion on February 24. According to the Defence Ministry, Russia has lost 1891 combat armoured machines, 332 artillery systems, 108 MLRS, 698 tanks, 135 helicopters, 150 aircraft, 55 anti-aircraft warfare systems 1358 vehicles. Furthermore, 111 unmanned aerial vehicles, seven vessels including ships and boats and 25 special equipment and four mobile SRBM system of Russia have been destroyed.

