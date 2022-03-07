Popular streaming website Netflix, on Sunday, becomes the latest multinational firm to suspend its services in Russia in the wake of its war against Ukraine. The move was confirmed by a spokesperson who told Politico that the decision was taken due to the “circumstances on the ground”. Russia began its invasion of ex-Soviet state on February 24, triggering a wide range of sanctions from the west including suspension of services from entertainment, financial firms.

What will happen now?

Cease of Netflix services in Russia means that starting Monday, residents will no longer be able to sign up for a new account. Meanwhile, current Russian subscribers will have access to their accounts only until the end of their current billing cycle. After this, their accounts would be temporarily suspended until the situation in Ukraine improves. Notably, it lies in Netflix’s decretion whether to restart the services then or not.

Last week, Netflix said that it had suspended all future projects and acquisitions from Russia. The multinational company also clarified that it had no plans of carrying Russian state channels on its platform. Just a day ago, Netflix also streamed Winter on Fire -a documentary about Ukraine’s Civil Rights Movement for free.

Russian invasion

Following months of military buildup, Russia launched an offensive against ex-Soviet satellite state Ukraine on February 24. As Russian troops continue to close on capital Kyiv, they bombarded Europe’s largest nuclear plant early Friday in the battle for control of a crucial energy-producing city, and the power station was on fire.

As the war continued for the ninth day on Saturday, Russian troops successfully captured the Ukrainian city of Kherson - a provincial capital located on the southern front of Ukraine. More than 2000 civilians have lost their lives since the invasion began, as per Ukrainian authorities. In addendum, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have claimed to kill 9,166 Russian troops since the invasion began. In the latest development, Russian troops seized control of a military base near the captured city of Kherson, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Image: AP/Shutterstock