Netherlands Government Calls On Energy Companies To Not Pay For Russian Gas In Rubles

Amid the ongoing war between Moscow and Kyiv, the Dutch government has called on its energy firms to not make payment for Russian gas in rubles, CNN reported. The spokesperson for the economics ministry Pieter ten Bruggencate has confirmed the development. The statement of Pieter ten Bruggencate comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin, in March, announced that the country would take rubles for supplying natural gas to "unfriendly countries."

Pieter ten Bruggencate stated that the Netherlands government had previously announced that making payments in rubles for natural gas would breach the sanctions. Bruggencate added that the government has now called on the energy companies to not pay for Russian gas in rubles, as per the news report. Russian President Vladimir Putin had announced that "unfriendly countries" need to pay for buying Russian gas in rubles. However, European leaders have stated that they will not pay for Russian gas in rubles as it breaks their terms of contract and sanctions. European leaders stressed that they will continue to pay for natural gas in euros and dollars. Following Putin's announcement about payment in rubles, British and Dutch wholesale gas prices witnessed a rise.

Russian President warns West against phasing out Russian supplies

Meanwhile, the Russian President on Thursday, 14 April, stated that Moscow is now looking to export to the "the fast-growing markets" to the country's south and east in the future, CNN reported. He warned that the decision of the West to phase out Russian gas imports will have a negative impact on their economies. Speaking at a meeting of the country's gas and oil sector, Putin highlighted that Europe's attempts to seek alternatives to Russian gas will be “quite painful for the initiators of such policies" as "there is simply no reasonable replacement for it in Europe now." He added that buying supplies from other countries would "cost consumers several times more," according to AP. The statement of the Russian President comes as the war between Russia and Ukraine continues for day 50. Ever since Russia initiated a military offensive in Ukraine, EU nations have announced sanctions against Moscow and showcased full support to Ukraine.

