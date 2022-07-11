Netherlands PM Mark Rutte Visits Kyiv, Calls Situation 'complete Opposite Of Decency'

The Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte has arrived in Ukraine's capital, Kyiv. Rutte has visited the settlements of Kyiv region that have been affected by Russian armed forces - Irpin, Borodyanka and Bucha. During his visit to Ukraine, Rutte will hold a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The visit of Dutch PM Rutte comes at a time when the military offensive in Ukraine transcended 130 days.

It is the first time that Mark Rutte has visited Ukraine since Russia's military offensive on February 24. Earlier in May, Netherlands Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra had travelled to Ukraine. With his visit to Ukraine, Mark Rutte seeks to demonstrate support to Ukrainians and Zelenskyy, NOS reported. During his visit to Irpin, Mark Rutte said that they have seen pictures "but to stand here ourselves." Rutte said that one country has launched military offensive in another country and has led to "massive chaos." Rutte called the situation "total opposite of civilization, of decency," NOS reported. He further said that Russian invasion of Ukraine has resulted in death of "so many people" and stressed that "it's really terrible."

While looking at a collapsed apartment building, Mark Rutte told the people of Netherlands that there is a "reason" they need to accept the consequences like higher energy price and stressed that the reason was behind him, as per the NOS report. Local authorities in Kyiv told Rutta about Russia capturing the city and restoration work carried out by Ukraine. Oleksiy Kuleba, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, said that the Dutch PM paid a visit to Borodyanka, Bucha, Irpin. He said that whole world has seen the "tragic events" in Kyiv region, however, no picture or video can showcase the "horror" caused by Russian forces. In the post, he further stated that Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte demonstrated his support to Ukraine and asserted that countries must unite to help Ukraine.

Netherlands sent military equipment to Ukraine

It is pertinent to note here that ever since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Netherlands has been offering support to the war-torn nation. Recently, Netherlands Defence Minister Kajsa Ollongren announced that country has sent military equipment worth 172.7 million euros (Rs 13,82,46,31,577.09) to Ukraine, as per the NOS report. Apart from this, Netherlands will be delivering three additional armored howitzers to Ukraine, bringing the total to eight.

Image: Telegram/@OleksiyKuleba