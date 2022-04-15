Netherlands Sends Patriot Missile Systems, 150 Troops To Slovakia To Strengthen NATO

In a bid to strengthen the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), the Netherlands has sent a Dutch Patriot anti-aircraft missile system along with 150 Dutch soldiers to Slovakia, announced the Netherlands Ministry of Defense. The Dutch soldiers left from the Lieutenant-General's Bestkazerne in Limburg on Thursday. According to the NL Times report, military aid was sent to Slovakia to "protect the NATO treaty area and the population against possible incoming missiles." Dutch soldiers will be stationed at the Sliac airbase alongside German soldiers, and the missile system will remain nearby for at least 6 months, considering the deteriorating situation in Ukraine due to the Russian invasion.

"You will soon be defending part of the eastern flank of the NATO treaty area. That is a very serious assignment," said the Commander of the Land Forces, Lieutenant General Martin Wijnen, reported NL Times. "I think the capacity is enough of a deterrent that it won't come down to firing. If it does, then I know that you are well trained and, together with the Germans, will get the job done. I know that NATO partners can count on us. Be safe! "he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that these preparations to support Ukraine started on March 8, 2022, when the defence ministry announced that soldiers and a missile system would be deployed to Slovakia along with German soldiers in the front. The Defense Ministry of the Netherlands announced that the armies have been deployed in order to reinforce the eastern flank of the NATO area. Moreover, the Netherlands will also send S-300 anti-aircraft systems to Ukraine at NATO's request, said the defence ministry.

"That is independent of Slovakia's decision to supply the S-300 anti-aircraft system to Ukraine," a ministry spokesperson said to the Dutch media company, NOS.

However, the Netherlands would do it even if Slovakia stepped back, the defense ministry confirmed. "Even if Slovakia decided not to do it, the Netherlands would still go to Slovakia with the Patriot air defence system," the spokesperson added. Meanwhile, the Russia-Ukraine War has entered its 51st day, with Russian armies attacking Ukrainian cities and western countries ramping up sanctions against Moscow, triggering some retaliatory moves.

Image: AP