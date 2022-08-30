Netherlands To Send More Investigators To Kyiv To Help ISS Probe Into Russian War Crimes

The Netherlands is planning to send at least three more missions of investigators to assist the International Criminal Court in its investigation of the alleged war crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine. Heads of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Defense, and Justice published a communique on the website of the Dutch Ministry of Defense, saying that the first mission will take place in the fall of 2022, the next two — in the spring and summer of 2023.

“A team of investigators will visit (Ukraine) under the banner of the International Criminal Court three more times during this and next years,” statement on the website of Dutch Ministry of Defense read on Monday.

Netherland's policing force under Dutch military gathering evidence

Several dozen officers from the Koninklijke Marechaussee have been helping investigate alleged war crimes in Ukraine. The Koninklijke Marechaussee is a policing force that works as part of the Dutch military. The Netherlands also sent a forensic team that left with extra protection in order to gather evidence of Russia's alleged war crimes in the war in Kyiv. Marechaussee officers have been working on the field in the places where war crimes have allegedly been committed. They stayed in Ukraine for several months to collect evidence for the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague. They have been collecting evidence only from the territories controlled by Ukraine as there are risks of missile strikes from Russia in the occupied regions.

“Ministers note that they are aware of the risks. But the government also takes into account that the Netherlands does not want violations of international law and order to go unpunished. A forensic team can make an important contribution to this case,” Dutch Ministry of Defense's statement emphasized.

Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan had earlier informed that the ICC investigation is led by a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) established by Lithuania, Poland, and Ukraine. The JIT investigates crimes against humanity and war crimes committed in Ukraine. It is also supported by Eurojust, a European Union agency based in The Hague, according to NL Times. The Netherlands will not rest until every war crime has been investigated and those responsible are prosecuted," Prime Minister Mark Rutte said.