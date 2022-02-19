Netizens React As TV Channel Refers To Vladimir Putin As 'President Of Ukraine'

Netizens have slammed Danish TV2 for referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin as the "president of Ukraine". Jakob Engel-Schmidt, former Prime Minister Lars Lkke Rasmussen's secretary, noticed the gaffe. In recent weeks, tensions around Ukraine have risen, with the United States, NATO, and the European Union rallying behind Kyiv and accusing Russia of a massive military build-up near Ukraine's borders. Moscow has stated numerous times that it has the authority to transfer troops within its own territory and at its own discretion.

Netizens' reaction

"Unfortunate mistake? Or has the graphic artist at @tv2nyhederne been a clairvoyant?" Jakob Engel-Schmidt's tweet read.

Uheldig fejltagelse?

Eller har grafikeren hos @tv2nyhederne været til clairvoyant? pic.twitter.com/n9qn1ht3bK — Jakob Engel-Schmidt (@engelschmidt) February 15, 2022

"The other day, Putin stood as president of the United States, quite frankly, how many offices can that man have," another Twitter user took a dig at the Danish TV channel.

Forleden dag stod Putin som præsident i USA, helt ærligt hvor mange embeder kan den mand have. — Morten Lindegaard (@M_Lindegaard_) February 16, 2022

"TV2, like the rest of the globalists, has had representatives at the WEF and Bilderberg meetings, so they know the agenda. You could call it a Freudian slip," commented another user.

Tv2 har, ligesom resten af globalisterne, haft repræsentanter med ved WEF og Bilderberg møderne, så de kender agendaen. Man kan kalde det en Freudian slip. — Salty Marine (@ol_manYellsAt) February 17, 2022

TV2, is a government-owned subscription television channel situated in Odense, Funen Island. Danish TV channels report to the Culture Ministry. Users on social media were quick to point out that this isn't the first time TV2 has made a mistake with Russia. The channel had previously reported, according to a screenshot, that Denmark was considering transferring armaments to Russia.

The channel had previously claimed, according to a screenshot, that Denmark was considering sending arms to Russia. In fact, Copenhagen considered sending weapons to Kiev but decided against it because the weapons in question were obsolete. The portable Stinger missiles, which were previously intended to help Ukraine combat the alleged Russian "invasion", were discovered to be ready for disposal.

Ja TV2 ka det der med fake News 🤣🤣🤣🤔😎 pic.twitter.com/Kemze0T9ST — Sten Sture (@StenSture6) February 16, 2022

Putin to monitor nuclear drills: Peskov

Moreover, on February 19, Russian military has announced large nuclear-weapons drills, a stark reminder of the country's nuclear power amid Western fears that Moscow is contemplating an invasion of Ukraine. It was reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin would personally observe the drills on Saturday, which will include repeated mock launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles and cruise missiles, according to the Associated Press.

President Putin will monitor the drills from the Defense Ministry's situation room and supervise the mock missile launches, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. The drills were planned a long time ago, according to the Russian Defense Ministry, to test the military command and personnel's readiness, as well as the effectiveness of Russia's nuclear and conventional weapons. The drills follow US President Joe Biden's warning on Thursday that Russia may strike Ukraine within days.

(With inputs from agencies)

