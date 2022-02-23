Netizens Share Decade-old Video From Family Guy 'predicting' Putin's Actions In Ukraine

As Russian President Vladimir Putin announced to recognise the disputed regions amid a lot of chaos and speculations, a 10-year-old video from the American sitcom Family Guy has surfaced online again on Tuesday and has gone viral on the microblogging site.

While sharing the clip, netizens have compared the characters with the Russian President and the Ukrainian crisis. Notably, the decade-old clip from Season 8 ‘Spies Reminiscent of Us‘ episode has a character that netizens dubbed as Putin and the other people in the video as the people of Ukraine.

Watch the viral video here:

The short clip starts with "Putin" petrifying those around him by brandishing various weapons in a confrontational manner and later using it as lite tools. In the first frame, it seems Mr Putin brandishes a simple stick as some weapon, thus frightening the people present in the room. However, as the video proceeds, he converts the "weapon" into a coat hanger. Later, the character uses an arrow from a crossbow to hang a tie. At least, the "Russian leader" takes out a machine gun, thus leaving the other people in fear. However, he surprisingly turned the weapon into a cigarette lighter, providing relief to the people.

The video was shared by Mohammed Soliman, whose Twitter profile identifies him as a scholar at Middle East Institute has now gone viral on Twitter. Since being shared around a week ago, it has garnered over one million views and over thirty-five thousand likes. The caption of the video reads, "Putin's Ukraine Strategy."

Russia establishes diplomatic relations with the disputed regions

It is worth mentioning Putin on Monday recognized the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk during a nationally televised appearance on Monday. Later, Putin also announced sending troops to separatist regions of Ukraine, which attracted more aggression from the Western countries. Despite the West repeatedly warning of facing dire consequences, Russia, on Tuesday, established diplomatic relations with the disputed region-- Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics.

According to a report by news agency TASS, Federation Council at a special session unanimously approved the agreements on cooperation and mutual assistance with the LPR and DPR regions. As per the report, the treaties are signed by the Russian President and the "heads" of the republics-- Denis Pushilin and Leonid Pasechnik.

Image: Twitter/@ThisIsSoliman