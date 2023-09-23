‘Never Insult Poles Again,’ Polish PM Warns Zelenskyy As Trade Dispute Escalates

Amid the simmering tensions between Poland and Ukraine, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki warned Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to “never insult Poles again." The cracks in the relationship between the two nations started showing up after Poland decided to extend its ban on the imports of Ukrainian grain. While countries like Poland, Slovakia and Hungary claimed that it is extending the ban to safeguard the interest of domestic farmers, the whole matter did not sit well with the Ukrainian president. During his address at the 78th edition of the United Nations General Assembly, Zelenskyy stated that the aforementioned countries are just taking part in “political theatre”.

According to the Polish news outlet PAP, the Polish PM unleashed a scathing attack against Zelenskyy at a rally in Świdnik on Friday. “I want to tell President Zelenskyy to never again insult Poles, as he did recently during his speech at the UN. Poles will not allow this. And protecting Poland's good name is not only my duty and honour, it is the most important task of the government of the republic. In the current geopolitical context, we will defend all our arguments,” Morawiecki asserted, making it clear that the government will prioritise its own citizens. “We will defend all our arguments in the current geopolitical context and we know how these arguments should be shaped,” he added.

In his address to the International body, Zelenskyy criticized Poland, Slovakia and Hungary for extending the ban on grain imports from a country which is already struggling with the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Zelenskyy even went on to call the whole situation a “political theatre”. “Some of our friends in Europe whose expressions of solidarity were doing political theatre, by restricting imports from Ukraine, helping set the stage for a Moscow actor,” the Ukrainian President asserted.

Poland ‘is done’ sending arms to Ukraine: Morawiecki

Earlier this week, the Polish Prime Minister announced that the Eastern European country will no longer send arms to Ukraine, amid the trade dispute. “Poland is no longer transferring any weapons to Ukraine because we are now arming ourselves with the most modern weapons,” Morawiecki said in a television interview. Government spokesman, Piotr Mueller, clarified Thursday that the country was now only providing supplies of ammunition and armaments that had previously been agreed to, noting that a series of “absolutely unacceptable” statements and diplomatic gestures appeared on the Ukrainian side, can be considered as a part of the reason for such a measure taken by Warsaw.

Meanwhile, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan kept an optimistic stance on the issue. “Poland will continue to be a supporter of Ukraine,” he remarked at a press briefing. “When I read the headlines this morning, I was of course concerned and had questions, but I’ve subsequently seen the Polish government spokesman come out to clarify that in fact Poland’s provision of equipment, including things like Polish-manufactured Howitzers, is continuing and that Poland continues to stand behind Ukraine,” he added.