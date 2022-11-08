'Never Refused Dialogue With Russia', Says Ukraine; Bats For Talks Under Putin's Successor

An advisor to Ukraine's president, Mykhailo Podolyak, said on Monday that Kyiv did not refuse any negotiations with Russia but that it will hold talks only with the future Russian leader and not Vladimir Putin. "Ukraine has never refused to negotiate. Our negotiating position is known and open," Podolyak wrote on Twitter. "Is Putin ready? Obviously not. Therefore, we are constructive in our assessment: we will talk with the next leader of (Russia)," he furthermore continued. Ukraine's presidential advisor also demanded that Russia must withdraw its troops from across all the Ukrainian territories.

Important: Ukraine has never refused to negotiate. Our negotiating position is known and open.



1. First, RF withdraws troops from 🇺🇦

2.After everything else



Is Putin ready? Obviously not. Therefore, we are constructive in our assessment: we will talk with the next leader of RF. — Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) November 7, 2022

Podolyak responds to 'Ukraine fatigue is a real thing' complaints from US offiicials

Podolyak was responding to recent reports that the Biden administration has resorted to extreme measures and warned the Ukrainian government in private that it needs to signal negotiation with Russia. "Officials in Washington have warned that 'Ukraine fatigue' among allies could worsen if Kyiv continues to be closed to negotiations," the Washington Post newspaper reported. Ukraine’s position on negotiations with Russia has been wearing thin, and the US and allied nations were now worried about the economic effects of a protracted war, and that it will be prolonged, the paper noted. The US has, thus far, given an estimated aid worth $18.9bn (£16.6bn) since the invasion began in February.

“Ukraine fatigue is a real thing for some of our partners,” one US official told the paper on Sunday, referring to the gigantic amount pumped into Ukraine as assistance.

Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy meanwhile clarified that Ukraine will enter negotiations with Russia only if all the troops retreat and leave the Ukrainian territory. His demands include 2014 annexed Crimea and the eastern areas of the Donbass, which is de facto controlled by Russia since 2014. Last month, as Russia launched a barrage of artillery and rockets on Ukrainian cities, causing civilian casualties, Zelenskyy asserted that he would not hold negotiations with the current Russian leadership of Vladimir Putin. He also demanded that the West declared Russia a "terrorist state."

It was earlier reported that during a phone call with Ukraine's President, US president Joe Biden had lost his temper over providing aid to Ukraine, as he briefed Volodymyr Zelenskyy that he had approved a whopping 1 billion worth of military assistance.