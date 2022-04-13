New York Shooting: Mayor To Double NYPD Officers At Subways After Major Attack

Following the attack on the subway train in Brooklyn, New York that injured at least 16 people, New York City mayor Eric Adams announced that he will double the number of transit officers in the subway system to bolster the security. He also assured the commuters that the city subway transit system "is safe." "If New Yorkers are now asking themselves “I need to get on the subway system, is it safe? Yes, it is,” Adams said at a virtual address. He stressed that he had been riding the subway trains at late night hours around 3 am and 4 am.

“I’m going to lead this battle from the front, and we are going to find the person that’s responsible. You cannot allow terror to terrorize us,” he added.

A suspect at the Manhattan-bound N-line train who wore a gas mask removed a canister from his backpack and set off a grenade, first filling the train at Brooklyn New York’s 36th Street subway station with plumes of smoke, then opening fire.

This photo provided by Will B Wylde, a person is aided outside a subway car in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Credit: AP

As many as 10 people were shot, and 16 others were injured during the rush hour in the Sunset Park neighbourhood of Brooklyn, NYPD police commissioner Keechant Sewell informed at the press conference on Tuesday, April 12. None of those involved in the incident has sustained life-threatening injuries, NYPD said at the conference. New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced that her office will coordinate with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) and the NYPD in the investigation.

The incident occurred at around 8:24 am involving an unidentified gunman who started striking fire shots at the passengers during the rush hour at the busy subway station. Several undetonated devices were later found at the site of the incident. At least five were shot in the third car of the train and others mostly were injured from the smoke, the cops stated at the presser.

Very dramatic video from the incident as the subway arrived at 36th St Sunset Park in Brooklyn. #brooklyn #shooting #nyc pic.twitter.com/5cOdeYPIb1 — Kristoffer Kumm (@Kristofferkumm) April 12, 2022

No active explosives, but shooter on the loose: NYPD & Gov Hochul

“There are no active explosive devices at this time,” NYPD wrote in an update. “Due to an investigation, avoid the area of 36th Street and 4th Avenue area in Brooklyn. Expect emergency vehicles and delays in the surrounding area,” NYPD added.

In regard to the multiple people shot at the 36th Street subway station in Brooklyn, there are NO active explosive devices at this time. Any witnesses are asked to call @NYPDTips at #800577TIPS. Please stay clear of the area. More provided information when available. pic.twitter.com/8UoiCAXemB — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 12, 2022

New York governor Kathy Hochul condemned the attack as she said: “We say no more, no more mass shootings... It has to end and it ends now." Furthermore, she added, "Tranquility and normalness were disrupted, brutally disrupted, by an individual so cold-hearted and deprived of heart that they had no caring about the individuals that they assaulted as they simply went about their daily lives. This individual is still on the loose. This person is dangerous," Hochul said.

According to the NYPD police, the suspect is as tall as 5ft 5in, is a Black man with a heavy build, and was wearing a green construction type vest at the time of the shooting as well as had a hooded sweatshirt on. He fired a barrage of bullets at the train station. The NYPD’s commissioner Sewell said at a press conference that the incident is not being investigated as the attack an “act of terrorism,” at this time. The suspect has not been apprehended yet.

She further warned that “an active-shooter situation right now in the city of New York.” Hochul said that she is in contact with the NYC mayor Eric Adams, who remained abstained from the press conference due to a COVID-19 positive diagnosis last week. "He's recovering well. He is monitoring, he's actively engaged in the situation. I wanted to let him know that the people of the entire state of New York stand with the people of this city, this community, and we say no more. No more mass shootings. No more disrupting lives. No more creating heartbreak for people just trying to live their lives as normal New Yorkers. It has to end and ends now," she said.

NYPD noted that the attack resulted in smoke inhalation, shrapnel, and panic at the station. The shooting started in the train car while it was on the move towards its destination. Police are also inspecting the CCTV footage for more evidence but some cameras are being reported as "inoperable."