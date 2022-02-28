In solidarity and support to the Ukrainians amid the Russia-Ukraine war, Ukraine's flag has been hoisted in Wellington over the Parliament of New Zealand. Taking Twitter, the Permanent Mission of New Zealand to the United Nations wrote, “The @Ukraine flag is flying high above the @NZParliament alongside our own to #StandWithUkraine in solidarity”.

In addition to this, New Zealand has promised to give $2 million in help to Ukraine to assist local health institutions as well as basic necessities like food and sanitation.

In Wellington, New Zealand, the @Ukraine flag is flying high above the @NZParliament alongside our own to #StandWithUkraine in solidarity 🇺🇦 🇳🇿@UKRinUN pic.twitter.com/BPohRvnBHs — NZ at the UN (@NZUN) February 28, 2022

New Zealand has pledged $2 million in aid for Ukraine to support local health facilities and basic necessities such as food and hygiene. The flag of Ukraine was hoisted over the New Zealand Parliament in Wellington. Photo: Kristina Zelinska #Ukraine #NewZealand pic.twitter.com/wZlKbdFNlA — WithUkraine (@With__Ukraine) February 28, 2022

Nanaia Mahuta also urged Russia to end military actions

While announcing the funding which has been set aside for humanitarian assistance to Ukraine's citizens, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta also urged Russia to end military actions in Ukraine and leave immediately, as per RNZ. Mahuta stated, "It is deeply disturbing to hear reports of the growing numbers of deaths and injuries from this conflict. The harrowing and horrific images of displaced or suffering civilians in Ukraine speak volumes of this unfolding tragedy, and underlines the consequences of Russia's unprovoked aggression," quoting the statement, RNZ reported.

According to Mahuta, Russia should take all necessary measures to protect citizens in accordance with international law, as well as return to diplomatic talks to de-escalate the crisis.

New Zealand imposes restrictions on Russia

Furthermore, in retaliation to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, New Zealand has taken a variety of actions, including limiting diplomatic relations and placing travel restrictions on Russian officials. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta released a joint statement condemning Russia and demanding it to cease its military actions in Ukraine, according to RNZ.

On Thursday, New Zealand slapped a travel restriction on Russian government officials related to the invasion, ceased bilateral Foreign Ministry talks with Russia, and froze commodity transfers to the Russian military as well as security organisations. It is considered to be an important gesture to convey support for Ukraine, according to Prime Minister Ardern. Russia must now confront the consequences of its decision to invade Ukraine, according to Foreign Minister Mahuta.

The New Zealand Foreign Minister further stated that officials were speaking with local businesses about the possible economic and trade ramifications. As per RNA, Russia is the nation's 27th largest export market, with dairy contributing to more than half of their shipments. She also highlighted that by taking these steps, New Zealand has joined other members of the global community in retaliating against the violation of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

(Image: Twitter/ @NZUN/ AP)