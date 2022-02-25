New Zealand Issues Travel Ban For Russian Officials Amid Moscow's Invasion Of Ukraine

The world is criticising Russia for its unprovoked and unnecessary attack on Ukraine. The New Zealand government has taken a number of steps in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which includes imposing travel restrictions on Russian diplomats and restricting diplomatic ties.

As per the reports of RNZ, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta issued a joint statement criticising Russia and urging it to end its military operations in Ukraine.

New Zealand imposed a travel ban on Russian government officials linked to the invasion, halted bilateral foreign ministry meetings with Russia, and stopped the transfer of commodities to Russian military and security agencies on Thursday. PM Ardern stated that it will be a significant measure to demonstrate support for Ukraine. Foreign Minister Mahuta said that Russia must now face the repercussions of their choice to invade Ukraine.

Russia is New Zealand's 27th largest export market

Mahuta stated that officials have been talking to firms in the area about the potential economic and trade consequences. She further said that Russia is their 27th largest export market, with dairy accounting for over half of those exports, according to RNA. She also stated that by taking these actions, New Zealand joins other members of the international community in responding to Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty being violated.

The new restrictions are in addition to those imposed after Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014. Given severe worries about the military situation in Ukraine, Mahuta said that she had also sought advice from experts on how New Zealand could assist with possible humanitarian aid. She said that her thoughts are with the people of Ukraine, who have been affected by this conflict.

Limitation of Russian oil supplies will have no impact on New Zealand

Megan Woods, who is New Zealand's Energy and Resources Minister, subsequently issued a statement claiming that any limitation of Russian oil supplies will have no impact on New Zealand's fuel supply as New Zealand does not buy Russian oil or oil products, therefore it would be unaffected.

PM Ardern stated that there would also be strong economic impacts on Russia after its action. New Zealand would keep the option of humanitarian aid open.