On day 12 of the ongoing invasion by Russia's army followed by bombarding in Ukraine, the New Zealand government has decided on Monday, March 7 to bring new laws in their parliament to put more economic sanctions on Putin's oligarchs and Russia. The Oceania country was dependent on the United Nations to put meaningful sanctions over Russia, but due to veto power in U.N, the Kremlin is more or less untouchable in U.N, adding to the trouble the existing laws of New Zealand does not allow them to put impactful sanctions over Russia, and hence the decision to introduce a new law was taken.

Before introducing the bill in the legislation the Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern said the bill is the first of its kind and will put meaningful sanctions on Russian governments and their oligarchs. She further added that the bill also stop the Russian to bring their superyachts and planes to the Oceania nation whereas the assets of the Russians will be sealed. Notably, the bill will target the friends of Russia like Belarus and others helping them in the war.

“A bill of this nature has never been brought before our parliament, but it is essential given Russia's vetoing of sanctions through the U.N.,” Ardern said.

The Russia Sanctions Bill is scheduled to be heard by lawmakers on Wednesday and could pass as quickly as the same day. Ardern said she's hoping it will be supported by lawmakers across all parties although a unanimous vote wasn't guaranteed. “While the legislation is broad, it doesn't mean that someone who is Russian and wealthy will automatically be a target," New Zealand Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said.

New Zealand is not the first nation to sanction Russia, the invaders have already been sanctioned by the European Union, the USA and their allies and New Zealand did not want the Kremlin to see the Kiwi as a haven for investors amid the Russia Ukraine war. Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said the bill “will send a very clear signal that New Zealand will not be a safe haven for those wishing to move their investments here.”

Russia sanctioned by safe heaven Switzerland

The Government of Switzerland on February 28 decided to join hands with the EU and move away from their neutral position and impose economic sanctions on Russia. The Swiss government also guaranteed supplies to the people of Ukraine who fled their war-torn nation and entered Poland to protect themselves and reaffirmed its solidarity with Ukraine and its people.

The Swiss government, in its press release, said, "Federal Council decided to adopt the EU sanctions against Russia and thus strengthen their impact. The Federal Council has instructed the Federal Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research (EAER) to modify the existing ordinance based on the EU measures. Switzerland will implement the sanctions in coordination with the EU. These are primarily goods and financial sanctions."

Input: PTI