The Jacinda Ardern-led government has announced that it would offer visas to the parents and other family members of Ukrainians living in New Zealand in a bid to help as many as 4,000 people flee the Russia-Ukraine war. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi said in a statement on Tuesday that the government would allow the family members of Ukrainian-born New Zealanders under a “special Ukraine policy” in the wake of Russia’s onslaught on its neighbouring nation which started last month.

Additionally, the New Zealand government has announced an additional $4 million in aid would be provided for the war in Ukraine, to the United Nations Refugee Agency and the United Nations’ Ukraine Humanitarian Fund, bringing the Government's total support for the crisis to $6 million. The New Zealand PM said that the special visa would allow family members of Ukrainians to “shelter” in the country.

Faafoi said, “It is a two-year visa that will allow applicants to work, and their children to attend school here. It's estimated around 4000 Ukrainians could be supported by this visa, making this our largest humanitarian visa policy.”

“This is a significant step to ensure New Zealand plays their part in the global effort to support Ukraine,” he added. Meanwhile, PM Ardern said that the government was being “pragmatic” and hence, usual documentation would not be required from visa applicants, as “they are in a war”. Faafoi said that the special Ukraine policy will run for a year.

"Given the situation on the ground, applications can be completed by sponsors here and there will be a streamlined process for applications,” he said.

"They will need to declare that they've made health and character requirements, but documentation will not be required, and no fees will be charged. The hope was the family members would be able to return to Ukraine when the war ended,” Faafoi said.

Moscow-Kyiv negotiations to continue as 4th round of talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday night said that talks with Russia would also continue on Tuesday, March 15. Russia-Ukraine conducted the fourth round of talks on Monday but even though the devastation of the war continues, both sides failed to reach a breakthrough on ceasefire. Till now, thousands of people have died, millions have fled war-torn Ukraine and the Russian forces have launched deadly attacks on Ukrainian television tower, the capital and a pro-Moscow separatist region.

In the latest address to the nation, Zelenskyy informed that he spoke to Israeli PM Naftali Bennett as part of a negotiation effort to end the war with Russia “with a fair peace”. Apart from Zelenskyy saying that talks would continue for round 5, Ukrainian negotiator and president aide Mikhailo Podolyak had said on Monday, “A technical pause has been taken in the negotiations until tomorrow”.

(Image: AP)