New Zealand To Call On Moscow To Immediately Cease Military Op In Ukraine: PM Ardern

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Saturday reiterated support for Kyiv in a call with Ukrainian counterpart Denis Shmyhal. In a statement released by the NZ PM office, authorities informed that Ardern condemned Russian aggression further urging Moscow to withdraw troops from Ukraine. On the other hand, Shmyhal also thanked Ardern for being one of the first countries to take swift and practical actions against Russia.

"New Zealand will continue to call on Russia to immediately cease military operations in Ukraine, and permanently withdraw to avoid further catastrophic loss of innocent life," NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

“Prime Minister Shmyhal thanked New Zealand for being one of the first countries to take swift practical action against Russia’s aggression. As he noted, when it comes to the importance of the global response, there is a no bigger or smaller country, there are only countries that are reacting,” she added.

The meeting comes a day after New Zealand added another 364 Russian political and military entities to its travel ban list on Friday. "We also discussed the historic nature of our Russia sanctions legislation, passed under urgency, allowing us to add 364 political and military individuals to our travel ban list, and placing sanctions on Russian leader Vladimir Putin and members of his Security Council, as well as other entities,” Ardern said. At the same time, another 13 individuals and 19 entities too were added to a sanctions list, which included the freezing of Russian assets in New Zealand. The said list also includes Russian President Vladimir Putin and his cabinet, including Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Ardern discusses humanitarian needs in Ukraine with Shmyhal

Both the leaders also discussed the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Ukraine in the wake of Russia's burgeoning attack. Moreover, on March 15, the New Zealand government announced that it will offer visas to the kins of some Ukrainians living in New Zealand. Under 'Special Ukraine Policy', Ardern said, Wellington will allow some 4,000 people to "shelter" in New Zealand amid Russia's brutal invasion.

“It is a two-year visa that will allow applicants to work, and their children to attend school here. It's estimated around 4000 Ukrainians could be supported by this visa, making this our largest humanitarian visa policy," Ardern had said. In addition, Ardern also declared $4 million in aid to Ukraine through United Nations Refugee Agency and UN Humanitarian Fund. The additional aid brought total support by NZ to Ukraine to $6 million.

