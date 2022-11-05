Newly Mobilised Russian Troops In Kyiv Likely Have Minimal Or No Training At All: UK MoD

Russia has been unable to provide sufficient military training to its newly mobilised reservists, according to a statement by the United Kingdom’s defense ministry at an intelligence briefing on Saturday. “Newly mobilised conscripts likely have minimal training or no training at all,” the ministry said, adding that Russia has tried to balance it out by deploying experienced officers in the war, however, some of them “have likely been killed.”

The ministry’s statement comes just a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the Kremlin had conscripted about 318,000 civilians, with 49,000 of them already serving on the battlefield. In a bid to boost the partial mobilisation of troops, Putin also amended legislation to allow former convicts of murder and drug dealing to join the Russian troops in the ongoing military operation against Ukraine. Although, people convicted of terrorism and sex crimes against minors have been excluded from conscription.

Recently, multiple reports have said that the newly mobilised Russian conscripts are sent to serve in the war without receiving proper training and equipment, which makes them more susceptible to getting injured or killed. Earlier in November, Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta said that over 100 soldiers who had been newly mobilised died in the war. Most died due to attacks, accidents, suicide, and drug and alcohol use.

Russian conscripts share shocking revelations of serving in the war

Anton Borisov, who went to war as a volunteer on September 29, was ordered to serve at the frontlines just four days after he joined. “They spent two nights in Sverdlovsk, then they were taken to the Rostov region. Then he calls me on October 2, says: "Dad, I won't call yet, they'll drop us off tomorrow." I say: "How do they throw? Do you have any preparation, nothing?" He says, "Well, that's it,” Borisov’s father told the news outlet.

Another wounded mobilised reservist shared the ordeal of his deceased comrades with Novaya Gazeta. “We arrived on the first day, we had never fired, and we were like meat - in the assault group and sent with two grenade launchers. I read the instructions on how to use them. On the third day, we retreated, spent the night, went forward and occupied our trenches, ” the anonymous man said.