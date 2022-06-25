'Next Century, We’ll Be Members': Albanian PM Jokes After EU Membership Gets Stalled

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama on Friday joked that his country could join the European Union, perhaps in the 22nd century. “Of course, we'll continue on our European path with hope that in the next century we’ll be members,” the leader joked after negotiations at the EU summit came out inconclusive. Albania, a Balkan state, was granted EU candidacy status eight years before, however, there has been no progress thereafter.

Brussels had failed to overcome Bulgaria’s veto on launching accession talks with North Macedonia in time for the meeting. The veto had a direct impact on Albania’s accession talks the EU membership bid of both the Balkan states is bundled together, as per RT. On Friday, Rama not only lambasted the bloc for the delay with its assession but also questioned the 27-member strong bloc’s overall unwillingness to include new members.

“They don't hear us as Europeans, but as guests in a divided house,” he complained. The Albanian premier further added that he was planning to make several statements during the talks with the European Council president, but “Charles Michel said that we have three minutes each, and I said that 30 seconds would've been enough if you fulfilled your promises.”

Oh! Bulgaria's Foreign Ministry has an issue with my way of speaking!Fair enough.I have an issue too with the way Bulgaria wants to solve biletaral issues by using the enlargement process as e vehicle of kidnapping two NATO countries! Easy friends:Lift the VETO or bear with me! — Edi Rama (@ediramaal) June 24, 2022

Bulgaria's veto on EU talks

Earlier on Friday, the Bulgarian parliament voted to lift the country’s veto on opening European Union (EU) accession talks with North Macedonia, leaving the ball with Skopje. In the aftermath of Thursday’s summit between 27 EU leaders and six heads of government officials from the Western Balkans, the Bulgarian parliament removed the veto with the support of 170 MPs, 37 voting against and 21 abstaining. However, the European Union said that it was too late.

This comes in the same week as the EU granted candidature status to war-hit Ukraine. Speaking via video link on Thursday to the EU's 27 nation leaders after they have mustered the required unanimous approval to grant Ukraine candidate status, Ukraine's President Zelenskyy said that he believes the EU together with Ukraine will be rebuilding the country after the war.

