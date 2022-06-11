Nine European Nations Urge NATO To Beef Up Security In Its Eastern Flank Amid Ukraine War

In a key development, nine North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) nations on the alliance's eastern border convened in Romania on Friday, in which some leaders urged NATO to beef up security for them in the wake of Russia's aggressive invasion of Ukraine. The NATO Eastern members' conference in Bucharest on June 10, Friday, provided a forum for them to address and discuss regional security challenges and develop a united front within the 30-member security alliance. According to an ABC News report, European countries such as Romania, Poland, Hungary, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Estonia, Latvia, as well as Lithuania were among those in attendance at the meeting.

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, who co-chaired the conference with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda, said at the opening of the meeting, “In view of the increased security risks in Romania and the Black Sea, consolidating NATO on its eastern flank, in a unified and balanced manner, becomes all the more urgent and crucial," TRT World reported.

In addition to this, following the summit, Iohannis went on to state that they must ensure that NATO is capable and equipped to respond effectively and properly to the dangers it faces. “The alliance needs to be able to defend every inch of its territory,” he added.

Iohannis further continued by stating that the outcome they seek is a "consolidated NATO presence on the Eastern Flank" that is cohesive and coherent, robust, credible, as well as long-term, particularly on the Black Sea, which is the most vulnerable to Russian threats, ABC News reported.

It is pertinent to note that the Black Sea, which has become a significant battleground in Russia Ukraine war, is bordered by three NATO members such as Bulgaria, Romania, and Turkey.

NATO expanded its presence on Eastern Flank after Russia's attack on Ukraine

Apart from this, the President of Poland, Andrzej Duda said on Friday, “We are also counting on an increase of US presence in our part of Europe”. He then asserted that he wants the presence of NATO soldiers in Eastern flank countries to be raised. A brigade group, according to Duda, has 3,000 troops, implying a "significant and visible strengthening."

Furthermore, NATO boosted its presence on the Eastern Flank following Russia's attack on Ukraine by adding four multinational battle groups to Hungary, Romania, Slovakia and Bulgaria. The overall number of battle groups now stands at eight, spanning from the Black Sea in the south to the Baltic Sea in the north.

Klaus Iohannis also expressed his support for strengthening NATO connections with allies in the area, who are gravely exposed to Russian coercion and aggression, as well as a strong backing for NATO's 'Open Doors' policy and Sweden and Finland's NATO membership aspirations.

Meanwhile, NATO will conduct a "Strategic Concept" summit in Madrid at the end of this month to reaffirm its principles and purpose while also charting out future aspirations.

