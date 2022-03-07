Reacting sharply to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's criticism of India's evacuation process amid the Russia-Ukraine war, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Sunday, March 6, called the Congress leader's comments senseless and "a bundle of lies". Rahul Gandhi had slammed the Centre over the evacuation process in a tweet and had written that "evacuation is a duty and not a favour".

“Rahul Gandhi’s tweet does not make any sense. It’s a bundle of lies. People are appreciating PM Narendra Modi’s work in evacuating the students trapped in Ukraine. PM Modi brought pride to the country, that’s why today everybody is looking up to India,” said Rai.

Speaking to students evacuated from war-hit Ukraine in Varanasi on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also taken a dig at the Congress.

Congress terms Operation Ganga a 'failure'

Congress dubbed 'Operation Ganga' a failure on Monday, citing the still-stranded students in war-hit Ukraine's Sumy. Sharing videos of 700-800 students stuck in Sumy where Russian troops continue heavy shelling, Congress asked, "how is it an evacuation when students are left to fend for themselves in Ukraine?".

It should be mentioned that the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is negotiating the safe passage of Indian students from Sumy via Poltova and have urged them to be ready to leave on short notice.

Talking about students stuck in Sumy amid the Russia-Ukraine war, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, too, assured that the government is making every possible arrangement to evacuate the Indian students.

"Efforts are underway to evacuate Indian students from Sumy, Ukraine, arrangements are being done," he had informed.

Operation Ganga details

After the closure of the airport in Ukraine over Russia's aggression, India had launched Operation Ganga to evacuate Indians from neighbouring countries. In the latest update, India has successfully brought back "over 15,920" of its nationals in 76 flights under evacuation mission 'Operation Ganga' that was launched following Russia's military aggression against Ukraine, officials said on Sunday.

India has been bringing back its nationals from Romania, Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and Moldova after they crossed over to these countries from Ukraine through land border transit points. The first flight had returned with the stranded Indians on February 26 from Bucharest. According to the officials, around 2,500 Indians were evacuated on 13 flights till Sunday, March 6.