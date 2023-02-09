'No Free Europe Without Free Ukraine', Avers Zelenskyy At EU Parliament; Key Highlights

Quick links:
IMAGE: AP
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Thursday, addressed the European MEPs and leaders in Brussels as he embarked on a major first trip to the UK, and EU amid the offensive intensifying in the eastern flank. As he addressed the European Union Parliament, Zelenskyy iterated that his country is fighting the “biggest anti-European force of the modern world.” Here are the key highlights of the Ukrainian leader's speech as he urged for more advanced weaponry and fighter jets presiding over the meeting with the French and German leaders, and the leaders from the 27-member bloc.
He further asserted that "a free Europe cannot be imagined without a free Ukraine".
🔴 LIVE: President of Ukraine @ZelenskyyUA addresses the European Parliament ↓ https://t.co/65CvNBOu2Y— European Parliament (@Europarl_EN) February 9, 2023
Addressing Ukraine's leader, European Parliament's President Roberta Metsola said: “You do not need to convince anyone here of how essential it is to support Ukraine." She continued that the EU will continue to back those who support the values of the bloc. "To ensure victory, real peace - based on your 10-point plan, accountability for those who committed war crimes and for the protection of freedom for all Ukrainians. And I want to repeat the promise I made to you when we met in Kyiv last April: we have your back. We were with you then, we are with you now, we will be with you for as long as it takes," noted Metsola.