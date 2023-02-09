'No Free Europe Without Free Ukraine', Avers Zelenskyy At EU Parliament; Key Highlights

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Thursday, addressed the European MEPs and leaders in Brussels as he embarked on a major first trip to the UK, and EU amid the offensive intensifying in the eastern flank. As he addressed the European Union Parliament, Zelenskyy iterated that his country is fighting the “biggest anti-European force of the modern world.” Here are the key highlights of the Ukrainian leader's speech as he urged for more advanced weaponry and fighter jets presiding over the meeting with the French and German leaders, and the leaders from the 27-member bloc.

He further asserted that "a free Europe cannot be imagined without a free Ukraine".

Key highlights of Zelenskyy's speech

Russia is trying to annihilate not only sovereign Ukraine, but also the European “way of life," said Zelenskyy, adding that the EU is a continent that is stepped up shaping the rules, values, equality, and fairness, and (...) "a place where Ukraine is firmly at home."

Zelenskyy slammed Russian Federation saying that it is doing everything it can to destroy European values. Ukraine's military is fighting for and protecting Europe from this anti-European force, he noted.

Ukraine's head of state hinted at working towards negotiations to support the roadmap outlining the next steps to enable Ukraine’s accession. Earlier during the EU delegation visit to Kyiv EU, the two sides inked the agreement for a free "single market”.

President Zelenskyy thanked the EU for welcoming the Ukrainian refugees and emphasized that the bloc had been "walking together" with Kyiv and had defined a common European future. "For dreams for our children and grandchildren to come true, we need peace and security. These dreams will not be possible if we do not overcome this anti-European force trying to steal our Europe from us," Zelenskyy concluded.

Ukrainian leader held the EU flag after his address, and the legislature paid him standing tribute in silence as the Ukrainian national anthem “Ode to Joy” was played.

Addressing Ukraine's leader, European Parliament's President Roberta Metsola said: “You do not need to convince anyone here of how essential it is to support Ukraine." She continued that the EU will continue to back those who support the values of the bloc. "To ensure victory, real peace - based on your 10-point plan, accountability for those who committed war crimes and for the protection of freedom for all Ukrainians. And I want to repeat the promise I made to you when we met in Kyiv last April: we have your back. We were with you then, we are with you now, we will be with you for as long as it takes," noted Metsola.