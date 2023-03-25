'No Nation Safe From Hostile Raids By US And Its Allies': Russian FM Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, in an interview with the Razvedchik (Intelligence Officer) magazine on Friday, reportedly claimed that the situation in Ukraine is only one manifestation of attempts by western countries to ensure their world domination. The minister said that no country is currently protected from hostile raids by the United States and its allies. According to Lavrov: "Acting in the worst colonial traditions, the Americans and their allies are trying to divide the world into democracies and authoritarian regimes."

“It is obvious that the situation in and around Ukraine is only one of the manifestations of a large-scale conflict associated with attempts by a narrow group of Western states to ensure world domination and hinder the formation of a multipolar architecture,” Lavrov said.

"They have set a strategic task of comprehensively deterring China, as part of the so-called Indo-Pacific strategies, too," Lavrov added slamming what he said was the West’s vicious interference in the internal affairs of sovereign nations, including fraternal Belarus, and condemned the years-long economic blockade of Cuba.

"If we call it a spade, it is a group of chosen ones who have a kind of exclusivity, while everyone else must act in the interests of the golden billion," he said.

Lavrov further noted that the main trend of modern international development is the strengthening of multipolarity. "This is demonstrated by the fact that the new world centres in Eurasia, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America are achieving impressive successes in various fields due to their independence, state sovereignty and cultural identity," Lavrov added.

Speaking further regarding Eurasia, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America, Lavrov asserted that they are guided primarily by their national interests and they pursue an independent foreign policy. "They contribute to the formation of a new, more sustainable, equitable and democratic polycentric world order, reflecting the inalienable right of peoples to determine their own destiny."