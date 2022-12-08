No Plan To Claim New Territories, Still Need To Liberate Donbass: Kremlin’s Peskov

Russia is still set on seizing parts of eastern and southern Ukraine that Putin claimed as his own, Kremlin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said. He added that the Crimean peninsula in southern Ukraine, which Russia annexed in 2014, was vulnerable to attacks by Ukrainian forces after officials there said they had shot down a drone near a key naval base, UK’s The Guardian reported. Russia is not planning to claim any new territories, but it is necessary to liberate parts of the new Russian regions occupied by Kyiv, the goals of the special military operation remain the same, added Peskov on Thursday.

Peskov said that accession of new territories to Russia was not being considered by the Kremlin. He emphasised that Russia still had a lot of work to do to “liberate the territories”. “You know that in a number of new regions of the Russian Federation there are occupied territories that have to be liberated," Peskov told a briefing.

The spokesperson added that this concerns parts of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), and that Russia is still committed to the goal of the special operation of liberating the people of Donbass. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced he had annexed four Ukrainian regions – Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Luhansk – after holding “referendums” in order to claim a mandate for his territorial claims. However, Moscow does not have full control of any of the four provinces of Ukraine it says it annexed, and Peskov appeared to set a limit on the Ukrainian territory that Russia now sought to claim.

"One of the main goals of the special military operation, as stated by President Putin on February 24, was to protect people who live in the South-East of Ukraine, who live in Donbass. As part of the protection of these people, these territories were formed, which were included as a result of referendums held there. That's what the president was talking about," Peskov added.

Possibility of Ukrainian attacks in Crimea?

Reacting to recent activity by Ukrainian forces, Peskov stated that there was a potential risk of “terrorist attacks” by Ukraine in Sevastopol and Crimea. To address the possibility, he said that Russia was taking all effective countermeasures. "Certainly there are risks, because on the one hand the Ukrainian side continues its line of organizing terrorist attacks. But, on the other hand, the incoming information just says that effective countermeasures are being taken," Peskov said, answering a question about whether Kyiv's attempts to strike the territory of Russia cause concern in the Kremlin.

These comments come after Monday saw Ukraine launch attacks on Russian military airfields in the Saratov and Ryazan regions with what the Russian military said were Soviet-made jet drones. The Russian air defence intercepted the drones, but their fragments killed three and injured four soldiers, according to the Russian Defense Ministry, as reported by Sputnik.