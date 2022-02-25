"No Plans To Talk To Putin": Has Biden Signaled Diplomacy's End As Russia Invades Ukraine?

Hours after Russia ordered special military operations in Eastern Ukraine's Donbass, the President of the United States Joe Biden addressed a press briefing wherein he refuted chances of further talks with his counterpart in Russia Vladimir Putin, saying that the latter will be nothing but a 'Pariah on the international stage' after his action in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, in his previous address, which came before Russia's invasion, Joe Biden had left open a window for talks to work out a solution, this time around there appeared to be no second chances, as he outrightly refused any intention to speak to his Russian counterpart.

'Putin announced war without a cause': Joe Biden

"In the last few weeks, we have heard the pain of the Ukrainian people. Putin has unleashed a great amount of pain on them. But Ukrainian people have known 30 years of independence. They have repeatedly shown that they will not tolerate anyone who tries to take their country backwards. This is a dangerous moment for all of Europe, for freedom around the world," Joe Biden said.

POTUS Biden further added, "Putin has committed an assault on the very principle that governs global peace. Now, the entire world sees clearly what Putin and his allies are really all about. This was never about a genuine security concern on their part. It was always about naked aggression, about Putin's desire for empire by any means necessary, by buying Russia's neighbours through coercion. By changing borders by force but most importantly by announcing war without a cause."

#BREAKING | It's a large conflict already and how we're going to prevent it spiraling into an even larger conflict is by providing all forces needed in the Eastern European nations that are members of NATO: US President Bidenhttps://t.co/mWcJG4Crkx pic.twitter.com/5uvLknSyH6 — Republic (@republic) February 24, 2022

Russia invades Ukraine

Russia and Ukraine have been locked in a bitter conflict since 2014 when Ukraine's Kremlin-friendly leader was driven from office by a popular uprising. Moscow responded by annexing the Crimean Peninsula and then backing a separatist insurgency in eastern Ukraine, where fighting has killed over 14,000 people.

A 2015 peace deal brokered by France and Germany helped halt large-scale battles, however, regular skirmishes have continued, and efforts to reach a political settlement have stalled. The situation began getting out of control in early 2021. Russia, which had long resisted Ukraine's move towards European institutions, was miffed with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urging US President Joe Biden to let the country join NATO.

As a result, Russia started sending troops near the border it shares with Ukraine for training exercises in spring last year and increased it during autumn. By February, Russia has massed well over 100,000 troops near the Ukrainian border, as per the US estimates, which warned of an invasion anytime.

Thereafter, on February 21, Putin ordered troops into two breakaway regions-Luhansk the People's Republic and Donetsk People's Republic- in eastern Ukraine, after recognizing them as independent states. In response, on February 22, the US imposed sanctions on Russian-controlled companies, two Russian banks and prevented Russia from accessing Western financial institutions. Other Western allies, including the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and Japan, have also imposed sanctions on Moscow and Germany has stalled its Russia-to-Germany Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project.

Not even two days after the imposition of sanctions, on February 24, Russia ordered military operations in Eastern Ukraine's Donbass. Announcing a special military operation in Ukraine earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin had said that the motive behind it was not to 'capture 'the Eastern European country but just to 'demilitarize'.