'No Rigid Timelines On Ukraine's EU Accession,' Says Ursula Leyen As Russia War Rages

European Union Chief, Ursula von der Leyen said that "there are no rigid timelines" for Ukraine's accession to NATO as there are goals that Ukraine needs to reach. On Friday, the leaders of the European Union met embattled Ukrainian President Zelenskyy in Kyiv. The historic meeting was attended by Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel, and foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

When von der Leyen was asked about Ukraine’s accession, she mentioned that the procedure is "merits-based."

"In other words, there are no rigid timelines, but there are goals. Reforms, for example, to improve a situation in the candidate country to then reach the accession negotiations and the accession itself," von der Leyen said, reported TASS.

"There is no one-size-fits-all (method)," she continued, "but it depends a lot on the candidate country and how it moves forward." She further explained that the first step that the bloc would take is to draft an initial report on Ukraine’s accession progress "in spring," which will be sent to member states for evaluation. She further said in the autumn, a "big" enlargement report will be released by the executive, which will encompass all countries considered to be membership candidates, such as Turkey, Serbia, North Macedonia, and Albania.

"I’m deeply impressed by the preciseness, the quality, and the speed at which you’ve delivered. This is phenomenal. "You are at war!" von der Leyen said.

Meanwhile, European Council President Charles Michel said Ukraine’s next step will be decided unanimously by the 27 member states. "The European Council, by the end of the year, will have to look at the report by the Commission and make a decision by unanimity. This is how it works," Michel told reporters. "I’m confident that, by the end of the year, the European Council will have to address the question of what’s the next step in terms of the accession process," he added.

Later in his daily nightly address video, Zelenksyy said it was "possible" to start official accession talks this year and he had reached an important mutual understanding with EU President Ursula von der Leyen regarding Ukraine's bid for accession into the European Union. "There is an understanding that it is possible to start negotiations on Ukraine’s membership in the European Union this year," he said. Zelenskyy reiterated that Ukraine needs constant and full support in its defence against Russia.

Image: AP