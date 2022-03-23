As Ukraine continues to defend its land against Vladimir Putin's invasion, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has stated that the Russian economy is headed for a slump. The IMF representatives stated that the country’s economy has no ‘good’ way out as Russian President Vladimir Putin will leave following 22 years of rule. As reported by Ukrainian media, IMF spokespersons are claiming that Russia has lost the war as its economy has taken a major hit since the start of the invasion.

As reported by Ukraine’s Mirror Weekly, the IMF representatives are claiming that the Russian economy has taken a hit during the war and would struggle to recover to its earlier status post-war. Speaking about the Russian President, the spokesperson has said that he would leave the country in a ‘much worse’ condition than from when he took over. “After 22 years of Putin's rule, he will leave Russia, there is no good way out for Russia's economy,” an IMF representative said as cited by the Ukrainian media.

Speaking about the war and its economic implications Moscow could suffer due to the war, Deputy Executive Director of Ukraine to the IMF Vladislav Rashkovan said that Russia has already lost the war it has waged, even if it succeeds on the battlefield. Speaking in an interview with ‘NV’, Rashkovan said that Putin would end his rule in a state of economic decline. "Putin will leave Russia to his followers, Russia in a much worse condition than he took. This is the fate of dictators and tyrants, and their mark on the history of the country and the world," he said.

Furthermore, he added that Russia will be forced to pay for Ukraine's economic recovery once any peace agreement is in place. He stated that the “bottom on which Russia's economy will sink is not yet visible, as there is no end to the war”. He also cited the sanctions placed on Russia by the world to back his claims of Moscow’s economic downfall.

Zelenskyy asserts any 'historic' compromise with Russia will go through a referendum

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday stated that any 'historic' compromise with Russia during peace talks will be submitted through a referendum in Ukraine. He asserted that people will have their say on any compromise mentioned by Moscow. "I explained to our groups participating in talks that when they are discussing changes that can be historic, we can't avoid it and we will come to a referendum. People will have to say and give an answer to this or that form of compromise that you mentioned," Zelenskyy said as Russia reportedly slowed down on its offence.

Image: AP