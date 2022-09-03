Nord Stream 1 Pipeline Shutdown: Why Has It Sparked Panic & How Will It Affect EU Nations?

On the evening of September 2, Russian energy giant Gazprom extended the cutoff of gas flows via its critical Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany, with no time frame regarding its reopening. The announcement came just hours after the G7 agreed to set a price restriction on Russian oil in an effort to halt the flow of revenue to Russian President Vladimir Putin's government.

After a leak was discovered, Gazprom, the state-owned oil and gas company, announced that shipments would be terminated indefinitely. It stated that the pipeline would not be restarted until all repairs were completed. Gazprom said it discovered "oil leaks" in a turbine while performing maintenance alongside Siemens, the turbine's manufacturer, and posted a photo on Telegram depicting wires covered in a brown liquid.

On Telegram, Gazprom helpfully provides what it says is a photo of the oil leak that’ll be making Europe sweat … https://t.co/mYtq13efUB pic.twitter.com/xkrijq3O2v — Felix Light (@felix_light) September 2, 2022

Siemens Energy, the manufacturer of turbines, stated in a statement that the oil leaks attributed by Gazprom were "not a technical justification for discontinuing operation," adding that it was "not contracted for maintenance work." Such leakages do not usually affect the operation of a turbine and can be sealed on site, it said.

How the indefinite shutdown of pipeline is going to impact European nations

Nord Stream 1 is the world's largest gas pipeline from Russia to Europe, with a capacity of 55 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas per year, as per a report by The Guardian. Continued pipeline supplies are viewed as critical to prevent the energy crisis from worsening in the continent. Russia has cut or suspended gas shipments to various European nations in response to sanctions imposed for its invasion of Ukraine, forcing energy costs to skyrocket.

The Kremlin has blamed the lower supplies on the sanctions. As winter approaches, European countries are attempting to entirely replenish their gas stockpiles, secure alternative supply, and implement programmes to cut usage. The timing of the decision raises the possibility that Putin was reacting to the expected implementation of a cap on Russian oil.

On September 2, finance ministers from the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and Canada agreed on a proposal to cap Russian oil prices. The idea would require importers seeking transportation services and insurance coverage from companies based in the G7 and EU to comply with a price cap when transporting Russian oil. It is expected to be introduced in December.

Putin's regime has been accused of weaponising gas since the invasion of Ukraine, by restricting supplies into Europe, raising costs, and threatening blackouts. Officials at Gazprom have already stated that they will blame sanctions for any disruptions in gas delivery to Europe. Gazprom's CEO, Alexei Miller, stated earlier this week that due to restrictions imposed on the Russian state energy business, Siemens will be unable to repair the turbines used in Nord Stream 1.

The outage adds to fears that Europe, and particularly Germany, may be obliged to dramatically reduce power usage for individuals and companies this year. European countries have hurried to stockpile gas in case Russia cuts off gas supplies completely this winter. It is worth mentioning here that Germany's storage facilities are presently at or near capacity.

Indefinite suspension of Nord Stream 1 pipeline has left Britain "panicking"

According to Angela Knight, former chief executive of trade organisation Energy UK, Russia's state-owned energy giant Gazprom's decision to extend the closure of gas shipments through its Nord Stream 1 pipeline has left Britain "panicking." Knight told Times Radio on September 3 that the UK and Europe had become overly reliant on countries that were "not all that nice."

She said, "He’s (Russian President) actually playing the economic war extremely well. He’s playing the psychological war extremely well. We have been panicking as a country - Europe has been panicking as well - and it’s not surprising and I’m not critical of it. Britain’s energy policy has been wrong for a long, long time. It’s a really nasty shock that we’ve had."

EU expects Russia to honour the energy contracts

Further, Paolo Gentiloni, the European Commission's Commissioner for the Economy, stated that the EU expects Russia to honour the energy contracts it has agreed to, but that it is prepared to meet the challenge if it does not. During a press conference, on being asked about the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline shutdown, Gentiloni cited high gas storage levels and stated that procedures were in place to preserve energy over the winter.

Gentiloni said, "We expect Russia to respect the contracts that they have. But even if weaponisation of energy continues or increases, the EU is ready to react."

Klaus Mueller, the head of Germany's network regulatory agency, tweeted that Russia's decision to keep Nord Stream 1 turned off for the time being highlights the importance of new liquefied natural gas terminals that Germany plans to open this winter, gas storage, and "significant needs to save" gas.

Angesichts der 🇷🇺 Entscheidung, vorerst kein #Gas über #NordStream1 fließen zu lassen, gewinnen die #LNG Terminals, die relevanten Speicherstände & signifikante Einsparnotwendigkeiten an Bedeutung. Gut, dass 🇩🇪 inzwischen besser vorbereitet ist, jetzt kommt es aber auf jede/n an. — Klaus Müller (@Klaus_Mueller) September 2, 2022

'The suspension of pipeline does not dramatically alter the expectation for European imports of Russian gas'

European Commission's main spokesman, Eric Mamer stated that Gazprom's declaration this afternoon that it is once again shutting down Nord Stream 1 under false pretences is another indication of its 'unreliability as a supplier.' Moreover, The Guardian reported, according to Jacob Mandel, senior associate for commodities at energy consultant Aurora, the pause in Nord Stream 1 flows "does not dramatically alter the expectation for European imports of Russian gas from the last several weeks."

Before the recent shutdown, Nord Stream 1 was delivering around 30 million cubic metres per day, or 20% of its total capacity of 55 billion cubic metres, according to Mandel. He said that this amounted to just around 3.7 billion cubic metres for the rest of the year, or more than 18 billion cubic metres if it operated at full capacity. According to him, this accounts for only 4% of Germany's yearly consumption and less than 1% of Europe's annual demand.

Mandel added, "That said, supply is scarce, and it is becoming increasingly difficult to replace every bit of gas that does not come from Russia. Europe's storages are on track to meet or even exceed their targets for this summer, and there's plenty of room to replace that gas with liquified natural gas imports for the time being, but when the weather turns cold and demand in Europe and Asia picks up in the winter, there's only so much LNG out there that Europe can import to replace Russian gas."

(With agencies inputs)