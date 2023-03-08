Nord Stream Blast: Russia And Ukraine Rubbish Reports Of Sabotage As EU Chief Slams Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov on Wednesday, March 8, expressed his discontent over recent media reports about the Nord Stream pipelines blast. A New York Times report claimed that a US official stated that a “pro-Ukrainian group” sabotaged the pipelines, which run under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany supplying gas to Europe.

However, the Kremlin spokesperson expressed his displeasure over the fact that the referred US official came to the conclusion in an absurd manner without any proper investigation. The Russian diplomat also criticised the US for not involving Russia in the investigation.

During a conversation with the Russian news outlet, RIA Novosti, Peskov expressed his bewilderment at how the American officials referred to by the publication made assumptions about the terrorist attack on Nord Stream. “Obviously, the authors of the attack want to divert attention. This is clearly a coordinated stuffing in the media,” Peskov told the Russian news outlet on Wednesday.

Peskov also expressed his discontent over the fact that Russia was not allowed to participate in the investigation as well. “This is not just strange. It smells like a monstrous crime. At a minimum, the countries that are shareholders of the “streams” and the UN should demand an urgent transparent investigation with the participation of everyone who can shed light,” the Kremlin spokesman added. The allegations made in The New York Times article were also denied by the Ukrainian bloc.

Meanwhile, the European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen asserted that the EU “will never accept Russian threats”. Von der Leyen made the statement while addressing the Canadian Parliament on Tuesday maintaining an aggressive stance over the issue.

Ukraine denies the allegations as well

On Tuesday, a senior Ukrainian official came in response to a report by the New York Times which cited the new intelligence which was reviewed by a senior American official. “Although I enjoy collecting amusing conspiracy theories about (the Ukrainian) government, I have to say: (Ukraine) has nothing to do with the Baltic Sea mishap and has no information about ‘pro-(Ukraine) sabotage groups,’” Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, wrote on Twitter.

“What happened to the Nord Stream pipelines? "They sank," as they say in RF itself…” he added. The mystery behind the brazen sabotage of the pipeline, which occurred last September, still remains pertinent for International actors. In the midst of all the chaos, the President of the European Union Commission, Ursula von der Leyen addressed the Canadian parliament on Tuesday and hurled fresh attacks on Russia in her speech.

"EU will never accept the Russian threats"

On Tuesday, the EU commission chief addressed the Canadian parliament during her first visit to bolster support for Ukraine. “We will never accept that a military power with fantasies of empire rolls its tanks across an international border. We will never accept that Putin denies the very existence of Ukraine, as a state and as a nation. We will never accept this threat to European security and to the very foundation of our international community”, Von der Leyen said on Tuesday.

The EU diplomat made it clear that both Canada and the European Union will uphold the UN charter and stand up for Ukraine. “We will stand up for Ukraine to be the master of their own future. Nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine. And we will keep supporting Ukraine, for as long as it takes,” she added. Hence, the Von der Leyen speech and the Nord Stream saga indicate that the war is far from over.