North Korea Asserts Ukraine Cannot Discuss Sovereignty While Standing With US

North Korea stated on July 15 that Ukraine has no right to object to the country's recognition of two breakaway territories earlier this week, calling the move a "legitimate exercise of sovereignty." Ukraine said on July 13 that it would sever diplomatic ties with North Korea in retaliation for formally supporting the independence of the pro-Russia republics of Donetsk and Luhansk.

A spokesman from Pyongyang's foreign ministry justified the action and slammed Ukraine in response to a question about the matter from the North's official Korean Central News Agency. The official said that North Korea will continue to strengthen friendship and cooperation ties with all other countries across the world that respect and are friendly to it, based on the principles of sovereignty, equality, non-interference and mutual respect.

"Ukraine, which had committed acts quite contrary to impartiality and justice in the state-to-state relations while aligning itself with the U.S' unreasonable and illegal hostile policy toward the DPRK in the past, has no right and qualification to take issue with the DPRK over its legitimate exercise of sovereignty," the spokesman said in an official statement, KCNA reported. The acronym DPRK stands for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the North's official name.

After Syria and Russia, North Korea became the third nation in the world to acknowledge the separatist groups. It is largely believed to be a part of the Kim Jong-un regime's efforts to strengthen ties with Moscow in the face of tense inter-Korean relations and the suspension of denuclearization negotiations with US.

Ukraine severs ties with North Korea over its recognition of breakaway factions

Ukraine broke all diplomatic relations with North Korea on July 13 after Pyongyang formally recognised the independence of the separatist Ukrainian territories of Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and Luhansk People's Republic (LPR). Ukraine's Foreign Affairs Ministry slammed North Korea's move, saying the war-torn country views it as an attempt to undermine Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

It also called the judgement a grave violation of the Ukrainian Constitution, the UN Charter, and the fundamental norms and principles of international law. "The North Korean regime's recognition of the "subjectivity" of the Russian occupational regimes in Donetsk and Luhansk regions is null and void, will have no legal consequences and will not change the internationally recognized borders of Ukraine," the statement read.

Image: AP