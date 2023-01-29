North Korea Lambasts US For 'groundless Rumours' That It Supplied Arms To PMC Wagner

North Korea on Sunday lambasted the United States or its claims that DPRK conducted arms transactions with Russia and that its mercenaries Wagner PMC, a shadowy Russian paramilitary company were taking the deliveries of arms shipments to help bolster its forces. North Korean regime, on January 29, warned of an "undesirable result" if Washington continued to propel these alleged "groundless rumours."

In a statement published by the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Kwon Jong-gun, director-general in charge of US affairs at North Korea's Foreign Ministry, said that the United States is committing an "unethical crime," hitting back that the Pentagon has been involved in supplying tanks and military hardware to its ally Ukraine.

United States' allegations of "arms dealing between the DPRK and Russia" is "a foolish attempt to justify its offer of weapons to Ukraine," stated Kwon Jong-gun, director-general in charge of US affairs at North Korea's Foreign Ministry. He warned, that US "will face a really undesirable result if it persists in spreading the self-made rumor against the DPRK," not elaborating about the consequences being threatened.

White House National Security Council spokesman, John Kirby, told a White House briefing that the US intelligence suggests that the regime of North Korea struck an arms shipment deal that includes rockets and missiles to arm its ally Russia. “We assess that the amount of material delivered to PMC Wagner will not change battlefield dynamics in Ukraine,” Kirby noted. “But we’re certainly concerned that North Korea is planning to deliver more military equipment.”

US 'crossing red line': DPRK

North Korea's response to the US intelligence came just two days after the powerful younger sister of North Korea's authoritarian leader Kim Jong-un, "strongly denounced" the Biden administration's decision of supplying the heavy M1 Abrams battle tanks and German-made Leopard-2 tanks to Kyiv.

DPRK warned that the US is crossing the "red line" and is escalating the conflict by directly involving the Western military Alliance NATO in the ongoing conflict. Deputy Department Director of the Publicity and Information Department of the Workers' Party of Korea, Jim Jong Un's sibling, affirmed support of her country with Russian people, saying that North Korea will always "stand in the same trench" side by side with the Russian army. She threatened that the advanced battle tanks and weaponry of the West supplied to Ukraine to fight the Russian forces will be turned "into scrap" on the battlefield.

“I have no doubt that any armaments the US and the West are so proud of will be burned to cinders and turned into scrap before the unyielding fighting spirit and the might of the heroic army and the people of Russia,” Kim Yo-jong reportedly asserted. The latter also noted that no amount of effort of the "imperialist coalition forces" to overpower the Russian Army will yield desired results, as she hailed the "heroic spirit of the [Russian] army and people of Russia distinguished by fiery patriotism, resilience, and strong morale."