North Korea Slams US For 'tarnishing' DPRK's Image With Claims Of Sending Arms To Russia

A month after the United States alleged North Korea of supplying weapons to Russia, Pyongyang on Thursday slammed Washington for its "reckless remarks" and suggested it to "keep its mouth shut". Earlier last month, top US officials claimed that they have intelligence inputs that Moscow was in the process of purchasing arms from North Korea. Also, it claimed Moscow has purchased millions of lethal weapons such as artillery shells and rockets from the North. However, Pyongyang refuted the claims and said it hasn’t exported any weapons to Russia during the war in Ukraine. Further, it said neither has plans to sell military weapons in future.

According to North Korea, the Western powers want to tarnish its image. Earlier last month, Moscow also echoed the same and termed the US intelligence findings as fake. If the US intelligence reports were true, it means North Korea has violated United Nations resolutions and therefore could invite a ban on Pyangong from weapon trade. According to an English translation of the statement published by the North’s official Korean Central News Agency, the official underscored that Pyongyang has never recognized the "unlawful" United Nations. The official said the export and import of military equipment is a “lawful right peculiar to a sovereign state.

"Recently, the US and other hostile forces talked about the ‘violation of a resolution of the UNSC, spreading a ‘rumour of arms dealings’ between the DPRK and Russia … we have never exported weapons or ammunition to Russia before and we will not plan to export them,” the state-controlled KCNA news agency said on Thursday.



"It is not sure from where the rumour originated which the US is spreading, but it is aimed at tarnishing the DPRK’s image,” added the official.

US also blames Iran for sending its drone in the Ukraine war

It is worth mentioning the West has imposed back-to-back sanctions against Moscow ever since it started a full-fledged war against Ukraine. Those sanctions include the export of military equipment to Russia, resulting in Moscow reportedly exporting weapons from its closest allies. Earlier last month, Russian President Vladimir Putin purchased Iranian-made drones that the West claimed Moscow of using in the ongoing conflict. Also, Washington claimed those drones have technical problems and have not been performing well. However, likewise North, Tehran also denied any export of drones to Putin.

