'North Korea Supplying Weapons To Russia's Wagner To Target Ukraine', Claims US

US authorities have said that North Korea will continue to supply weapons to Wagner Group mercenaries in Ukraine, reported Sky News. To support these claims, the US White House has released an image that shows a shipment of rockets and missiles being collected, as per a press statement released on January 20 by the White House.

While imposing sanctions on Wagner, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said, "With these actions, and more to come, our message to any company that is considering providing support to Wagner is this - Wagner is a criminal organisation that is committing widespread atrocities and human rights abuses, and we will work relentlessly to identify, disrupt, expose, and target those assisting Wagner."

Previously, North Korea had denied the claims whereas last month, Wagner owner Yevgeny Prigozhin called it "gossip and speculation". The Russian mercenary group has been accused by many western countries and UN experts of violating human rights in Africa, including the Central African Republic, Libya, and Mali. Earlier this month, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called the designated Wagner Group an “entity of particular concern” for its activities in the Central African Republic.

North Korea's weapon supply to Russia

This is the second time that US authorities have claimed that North Korea has been supplying weapons to Russia. Earlier, on December 23, 2022, John Kirby said US intelligence officials determined that North Korea completed an initial arms shipment that included rockets and missiles last month, which both sides denied.

But the new press statement released by the White House on January 20 comes with images that show that on November 18, 2022, five Russian trains traveled from Russia to North Korea. On the next day, November 19, 2022, North Korea allegedly loaded the Russian trains with shipping containers, and the train returned back, read the White House press statement.

"While we assess that the amount of material delivered to Wagner has not changed battlefield dynamics in Ukraine, we expect that it will continue to receive North Korean weapons systems," said John Kirby.

While sharing the information about the alleged collusion, he added that tougher sanctions will also be imposed against the Wagner Group and its global support network next week when the US declares it a Transnational Criminal Organization (TCO). This would freeze any assets it has in the US and ban Americans from providing funds, goods, or services to it.